All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Quad Summit 2022: India-Japan Bilateral Relations Get Big Boost With Startup Hub, Digital Partnership

Image Credit- Twitter/ Narendra Modi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Quad Summit 2022: India-Japan Bilateral Relations Get Big Boost With Startup Hub, Digital Partnership

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Others/World,  24 May 2022 11:38 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

With PM Modi visiting Japan to strengthen Quad ties, here is how India and Japan have ensured a start-up hub between the countries to bolster bilateral relations and support each other's economies.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tokyo on May 23 to attend the Quad summit (Japan, Australia, USA, and India) hosted by Japan this year.

His visit not just included the Quad meeting but various programmes encouraging the bilateral equation between India and Japan, considering China's growing regional influence in South Asia. Japan, alongside Quad countries, is a crucial piece in the geopolitics of the Indian subcontinent's balance of power.

India-Japan Initiative 'Startup Hub'

The platform connects many Indian and Japanese start-ups to enable joint endeavours and inventions. The 'Hub' began with the release of a joint statement approved and signed in May 2018 in Bengaluru between the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India.

This collaboration intends to bring together stakeholders for investments, incubation, entrepreneurs, etc., from both countries. It will help them access the countries' markets and expand more efficiently.

As part of this initiative, Paytm collaborated with SoftBank of Japan to begin digital payment services in Japan, just like it does in India. Moreover, PM Modi met the Board Director of SoftBank Group Corporation, Masayoshi Son, today during his visit, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Synergising Economies

'India-Japan Digital Partnership', launched in October 2018, detailed areas of cooperation between the countries in terms of digital technologies. Japanese investors, Mizuho Bank, Nippon Life, Suzuki, and Development Bank of Japan have signed the 'letter of intent for launching funds of $ 150 million, while India will provide $37 million towards growing technology-oriented start-ups given by the Ministry of External Affairs portal.

The whole fund will be utilised in investing in 200+ Indian start-ups in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet, Machine Learning, Finance Technology, Healthcare, Robotics, etc.

Japan tops the world's robotics destination and has 98% internet penetration compared to India's 41%. These investments and collaborations will further India's economy and reinforce India's relationship with Japan in the coming years.

Also Read: INSACOG Confirms Presence Of BA.4 & BA.5 COVID Variants In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Quad Summit 2022 
India-Japan 
Bilateral Relations 
Startup Hub 
Digital Partnership 

Must Reads

Cannes Film Festival And Cannes Film Market Are Not The Same! Media Misreports
Remembering Congress Stalwart P M Sayeed, Who Was Elected To Lok Sabha For 10 Consecutive Terms
Video Of Man Severely Being Beaten Shared With Claim Of Hindu Youth Beaten By Muslims For Protesting Against His Sister's Molestation
Boosting Agriculture Eco-System! Here's How A Chennai-Based Agri-Tech Startup Is Helping Women Lead FPOs In India
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X