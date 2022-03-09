All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ukraine War: Like Hitler & Napoleon, Putins Russian Army Also Struggling In Mud Amid Thaw

Image Credit: Wikipedia/Putin, Wikipedia/Hitler, Wikipedia/Ukraine-Russia War, Wikipedia/Napoleon (Representational)

Trending

Ukraine War: Like Hitler & Napoleon, Putin's Russian Army Also Struggling In Mud Amid Thaw

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar  (Digital Editor) 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

44,  9 March 2022 10:26 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

While some experts might not have expected Putin's actual intentions, their estimation of the weather conditions has somewhat been on point, as photographs and videos of Russian tanks stuck in the mud have started to appear more often on social media now.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

It seems like history is once against repeating itself on the battleground as Russia continues its aggressive but slow invasion of Ukraine. Just like the fate of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte's armies, Russian armed divisions are struggling against much slowed down or halted treacherous unpaved roads.

Locals witness twice-yearly season of mud bound streets in the region: Rasputitsa, a phrase that stands both to the seasons themselves and the consequent muddy circumstances on the streets created by melting snow in the spring mixed with heavy rains or wet weather during this time of the year.

While President Vladimir Putin crowded his troops at the Ukrainian border, numerous Western experts expected him to avoid parading in as the weeks passed due to time running out ahead of the great thaw.

While some experts might not have expected Putin's actual intentions, their estimation of the weather conditions has somewhat been on point, as photographs and videos of Russian tanks stuck in the mud have started to appear more often on social media now.

"There were already numerous episodes when Russian tanks and other equipment drove into the fields and got stuck. So the soldiers had to leave the equipment and go on foot," Ukrainian military analyst Mykola Beleskov was quoted as saying by France24.

He also stated that the situation would only worsen with the passing time as the weather keeps heating up and the rain starts to fall.

Like Hitler And Nepoleon, Putin Also Struggles Against Rasputitsa

Military historians have always pointed out that General Mud, or "Rasputitsa", can thwart even the mightiest militaries.Back in 1812, the withdrawal by French emperor Napoleon's armies could not be concluded in time before the rugged winter as it was heavily slowed down due to mud.

A century later, the heavy mudded Ukrainian earth became a struggling ground during Hitler's march to Moscow and later helped in Russia's counter-offensive of 1943. Like all of those historical campaigns, the Rasputitsa is expected by the second half of March and lasts for three to four weeks.

According to Michel Goya, a military historian, worsening conditions will leave Russian generals little choice but to order tanks and armoured vehicles to stick to the main roads, making them more vulnerable to attack.

Ukraine's Key Weapons To Fight Russian Invasion

Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military invasion on Ukraine regardless of those dangers that could support several Western experts' analysis that the Russian president underestimated Ukraine's resistance and overestimated his own army's capacities.

Furthermore, this mud is quickly turning into one of Ukraine's significant assets as it continues its battle against the Russian invasion, with assistance from Western supplies of ground-to-air Stinger missiles, anti-tank Javelin missiles and their very-own astute use of social media platforms, as per Jason Lyle, a professor in government at Dartmouth College in the US.

Also Read: 'I'll Stay & Protect Them': Indian Doctor Refuses To Leave Ukraine Without Pet Panther & Jaguar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Vladimir Putin 
Hitler 
Russia Ukraine 
Ukraine Russia War 
Ukraine Crisis 
Ukraine war 
Ukraine Russia Crisis 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X