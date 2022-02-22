Putin Recognises Independence Of Rebel Ukrainian Territories, India Calls For Peace

Despite warnings from the west, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine, 'Donetsk People's Republic' (DPR) and the 'Luhansk People's Republic' (LPR), in an emotional address that broadcasted on state television on Monday. "I believe it is imperative to make a long-overdue decision to recognize the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic's independence and sovereignty," he stated.

Just hours after the declaration, Putin directed the Defense Ministry to send troops into the areas for "the function of peacekeeping," as the Kremlin put it. In his fiery address, Putin claimed that he was convinced that the Russian people would back his decision. He also reiterated that Ukraine's past is closely linked to Russia's.

In a phone discussion with Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron "expressed dissatisfaction."

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they spoke over a phone call during Putin's speech. Zelenskyy stated on Twitter that they "discussed the events of the recent hours" to come up with a similar response.

Shortly after, Biden declared that he would issue an executive order prohibiting "new investment, trade, and funding by US individuals to, from, or in" the two breakaway areas.

What Is India's Response?

India expressed grave concern about the escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. India said that de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine situation should be the top priority at a United Nations Security Council emergency meeting.

"We must give due consideration to recent moves by parties seeking to reduce tensions. We applaud the concerted efforts being made in this regard, especially through the Trilateral Contact Group and the Normandy model. Parties must make more attempts to reconcile competing interests. "A military escalation is not something we can afford", India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said at a UN Security Council meeting.

How Did European Union Respond?

"The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minks agreements.", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine.," stated Ursula von der Leyen in a tweet.

Also Read: Meet 9-Year-Old Prasiddhi From Chennai Who Has Cultivated 19 Fruit Forests