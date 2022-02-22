All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Putin Recognises Independence Of Rebel Ukrainian Territories, India Calls For Peace

Image Credit- NDTV (Representational), Twitter/ President of Russia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Putin Recognises Independence Of Rebel Ukrainian Territories, India Calls For Peace

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  22 Feb 2022 9:08 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine 'Donetsk People's Republic' (DPR) and the 'Luhansk People's Republic' (LPR).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Despite warnings from the west, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine, 'Donetsk People's Republic' (DPR) and the 'Luhansk People's Republic' (LPR), in an emotional address that broadcasted on state television on Monday. "I believe it is imperative to make a long-overdue decision to recognize the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic's independence and sovereignty," he stated.

Just hours after the declaration, Putin directed the Defense Ministry to send troops into the areas for "the function of peacekeeping," as the Kremlin put it. In his fiery address, Putin claimed that he was convinced that the Russian people would back his decision. He also reiterated that Ukraine's past is closely linked to Russia's.

In a phone discussion with Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron "expressed dissatisfaction."

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they spoke over a phone call during Putin's speech. Zelenskyy stated on Twitter that they "discussed the events of the recent hours" to come up with a similar response.

Shortly after, Biden declared that he would issue an executive order prohibiting "new investment, trade, and funding by US individuals to, from, or in" the two breakaway areas.

What Is India's Response?

India expressed grave concern about the escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. India said that de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine situation should be the top priority at a United Nations Security Council emergency meeting.

"We must give due consideration to recent moves by parties seeking to reduce tensions. We applaud the concerted efforts being made in this regard, especially through the Trilateral Contact Group and the Normandy model. Parties must make more attempts to reconcile competing interests. "A military escalation is not something we can afford", India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said at a UN Security Council meeting.

How Did European Union Respond?

"The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minks agreements.", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine.," stated Ursula von der Leyen in a tweet.

Also Read: Meet 9-Year-Old Prasiddhi From Chennai Who Has Cultivated 19 Fruit Forests

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Vladimir Putin 
Separatist Areas 
Donetsk People's Republic 
Luhansk People's Republic 
Ukraine Russia Crisis 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X