Pure EV Scooters Catches Fires In Chennai, Four Similar Incidents in Four Days

Image Credit- Twitter/Sumant Banerji

Tamil Nadu,  30 March 2022 12:28 PM GMT

The recent string of incidents has focused attention on the thermal efficiency of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and whether current regulations are sufficient to prevent them.

An electric scooter of Pure EV caught fire on the outskirts of North Chennai near Mathur Toll plaza in the Manjampakkam area on Monday, and this is the fourth such incident in four consecutive days. The epluto scooter had a spark that then emblazed into flame.

The incident is worth concern about the safety of electric vehicles. This is the fourth such instance after the recent two reports from Pune and Vellore involving electric two-wheelers made by Ola Electric and Okinawa Autotech noticed a spark and then ignited into flames.

Pure EV Official Statement

The recent string of incidents has focused attention on the thermal efficiency of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and whether current regulations are sufficient to prevent them.

The following incident marked the third time a Pure EV scooter caught fire. Two of the same incidents were reported month in September of last year from the same automobile company, as reported by Auto Economic Times.

Pure EV was enquired about the incident, as the automobile company stated that they were aware of the mishappening and were investigating the cause, emphasising that it followed all best practices, including a cutting-edge thermal management system.

The company stated, "We are investigating the incident and will do a thorough assessment. We adhere to the highest safety standards through rigorous internal testing as well as special phase change materials being implemented in our battery packs to avoid rapid-fire/blast kind of scenarios," quoted the publication.

Investigation Of The Incidents

The experts will travel to Vellore, Pune, and Chennai to investigate whether structural or external factors caused the fires in the Ola electric scooter and the Okinawa electric bike. Notably, both two-wheelers had undergone testing and received type approvals before their release. The investigators will try to determine if there was a manufacturing flaw that hampered their operation.

According to Reuters, lithium-ion batteries (used in Ola scooters) can catch fire if they are hampered while manufacturing or damaged, or if the software that operates the battery is not designed correctly and has faulty.

Also Read:Kerala: Illegal Hiring Of Migrant Workers For MGNREGA Projects, Social Audit Director To Submit Report To Gov



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
X