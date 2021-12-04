All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Punjab Only State To Report Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage: Centre

Image Credit: The New Indian Express, Zee 5

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab Only State To Report Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage: Centre

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Punjab,  4 Dec 2021 9:39 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lower House that the ministry had sent several letters to State Governments and reminders but only Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh had replied.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Health Ministry told the Lok Sabha that Punjab had reported four deaths due to oxygen shortage in India during the second wave of COVID. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lower House that the ministry had sent several letters to State Governments and reminders but only Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh had replied.

"Request for data on the subject was emailed to all states/UTs including the last email sent on November 29, 2021. Only two states (Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh) have responded. Punjab has emailed that in the state four suspected deaths have occurred due to lack of oxygen in one hospital (private) in Amritsar district," the ministry said in a written reply.

One Among Worst-Hit State By Second Wave

The state was one of the worst-hit by the second wave of COVID. The heavy caseload had pushed the daily demand for medical oxygen to about 350 MT, resulting in an acute shortage of life-saving gas. In fact, in May, the Punjab Government had even approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate an "oxygen corridor" with Pakistan. According to a report by Al Jazeera, there were at least eight such requests made by then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other politicians from the state asking Modi to procure oxygen from Pakistan, whose city of Lahore is barely 50km from Amritsar. The request, however, was turned down by the Centre.

The state's Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had even said that Punjab has a hand-to-mouth existence in terms of O2 supply. "We are just hand-to-mouth in terms of oxygen supply to various hospitals of Punjab," he had said.

On April 24, six patients lost their lives in a hospital in Amritsar after the facility ran out of oxygen. Similarly, on the night of May 12, two more hospitals in the city were confronted with the same situation.

Also Read: Newly Constructed Road In UP's Bijnor Develops Cracks After MLA Slams Coconut During Inauguration

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
COVID 
Punjab 
Second Wave 
Oxygen Shortage 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X