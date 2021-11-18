All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Punjab To Drop All Cases Against Farmers In Connection With Protest Against Farm Laws, Stubble Burning

Photo Credit: ANI, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab To Drop All Cases Against Farmers In Connection With Protest Against Farm Laws, Stubble Burning

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Punjab,  18 Nov 2021 11:37 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-18T17:18:58+05:30check update history

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"All cases lodged in connection with farmers' protests are being quashed," said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi officially announced on November 17 that cases lodged against all farmers in relation to stubble burning and the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws will be quashed. He also requested the farmers to not burn stubble as it causes air pollution.

"All cases lodged in connection with farmers' protests are being quashed," Channi has been quoted as saying by ANI.

No To Stubble Burning

The newly appointed Punjab CM also urged all the farmers in the state to abstain from stubble burning due to it being hazardous both for the environment and for human health as well.

"We want no farmer to burn stubble, we'll be strict. But cases lodged so far in connection with stubble burning, are being quashed," Channi said.

This announcement from Channi came right after he chaired a high-level meeting with representatives of 32 farm unions of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) under the guidance of President BKU Balbir Singh Rajewal at Punjab Bhawan.

CM Channi, during his series of announcements, further stated that 5.63 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the loan waiver scheme and also a total of 520 crore is being provided to farmers who are landless and to farm workers across Punjab.

Expressing his delight regarding the hassle-free procurement during paddy marketing season, Chief Minister Channi added that 33,750 crore has already been paid out of 35,965 crore to the farmers, which accounts for 98 per cent of the total payment.

More Initiatives From The Punjab Govt

Earlier this month, the Punjab CM had conferred proprietary rights to 269 slum dwellers of Indra Colony in Rupnagar district's Chamkaur Sahib under the 'Basera' scheme on the festive occasion of Diwali.

As per the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, Channi had also gone to the houses of some of the beneficiaries, handed over the 'Sanads' conferring proprietary rights and also lighted lamps as a symbolic gesture.

Also Read: Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar Takes Responsibility Of Educating Tribal Children In Madhya Pradesh Village

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X