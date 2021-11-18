Punjab To Drop All Cases Against Farmers In Connection With Protest Against Farm Laws, Stubble Burning

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi officially announced on November 17 that cases lodged against all farmers in relation to stubble burning and the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws will be quashed. He also requested the farmers to not burn stubble as it causes air pollution.

"All cases lodged in connection with farmers' protests are being quashed," Channi has been quoted as saying by ANI.

No To Stubble Burning

The newly appointed Punjab CM also urged all the farmers in the state to abstain from stubble burning due to it being hazardous both for the environment and for human health as well.

"We want no farmer to burn stubble, we'll be strict. But cases lodged so far in connection with stubble burning, are being quashed," Channi said.

This announcement from Channi came right after he chaired a high-level meeting with representatives of 32 farm unions of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) under the guidance of President BKU Balbir Singh Rajewal at Punjab Bhawan.

CM Channi, during his series of announcements, further stated that 5.63 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the loan waiver scheme and also a total of ₹520 crore is being provided to farmers who are landless and to farm workers across Punjab.

Expressing his delight regarding the hassle-free procurement during paddy marketing season, Chief Minister Channi added that ₹ 33,750 crore has already been paid out of ₹ 35,965 crore to the farmers, which accounts for 98 per cent of the total payment.

More Initiatives From The Punjab Govt

Earlier this month, the Punjab CM had conferred proprietary rights to 269 slum dwellers of Indra Colony in Rupnagar district's Chamkaur Sahib under the 'Basera' scheme on the festive occasion of Diwali.

As per the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, Channi had also gone to the houses of some of the beneficiaries, handed over the 'Sanads' conferring proprietary rights and also lighted lamps as a symbolic gesture.

