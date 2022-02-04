All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Punjab CMs Nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey Arrested By ED In Sand Mining Case

Image Credit: ANI and Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab CM's Nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey Arrested By ED In Sand Mining Case

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Punjab,  4 Feb 2022 8:15 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew has been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after being interrogated at ED's office at Jalandhar.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey on February 3 in an illegal sand mining case from Jalandhar on the back of a day-long questioning.

Honey was being interrogated at ED's office at Jalandhar. ED arrested Channi's nephew under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions. He is now set to be produced before a Special Court at Mohali soon.

ED Raid At Channi's Nephew

Enforcement Directorate's step came just 20 days after it seized over Rs 10 crore, gold worth more than 21 lakh and a Rs 12 lakh Rolex watch from the residential premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey and a few others who are in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case, reported ANI.

The ED had claimed the retrievals after it completed its two-day raid conducted at the residential and business premises of the accused individuals and all their associates in more than a dozen places in Rupnagar, Mohali, Pathankot, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Furthermore, the federal agency also had conducted raids at the premises of the accused individuals and associates, including Kudratdeep Singh, the owner of Pinjore Royalty Company, and at his shareholders and partners Manpreet Singh, Jagveer Inder Singh, Kanwarmahip Singh and Sunil Kumar Joshi on January 18 and 19.

ED Raids Conducted Based On FIRs

ED also conducted the raids at Randeep Singh's premises, the owner of Providers Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd and its other shareholders and directors, including Sandeep Kumar and Bhupinder Singh. Then, the places being searched included Honey's Homeland Heights Society residence in Mohali's Sector-70.

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation based on FIR registered at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under section 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957 in March 2018.

In the official FIR, it was also mentioned that a team comprising of officials of the Civil Administration, Mining Department, and Police Department made a few surprise checks on March 7, 2018, based on a complaint received at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station regarding illegal sand mining.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About 'KAWACH' System That Aims At 'Zero Accidents' For Railways

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Charanjit Singh Channi 
Punjab cm 
2022 Punjab Elections 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X