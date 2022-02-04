Punjab CM's Nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey Arrested By ED In Sand Mining Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey on February 3 in an illegal sand mining case from Jalandhar on the back of a day-long questioning.

Honey was being interrogated at ED's office at Jalandhar. ED arrested Channi's nephew under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions. He is now set to be produced before a Special Court at Mohali soon.

ED Raid At Channi's Nephew

Enforcement Directorate's step came just 20 days after it seized over Rs 10 crore, gold worth more than 21 lakh and a Rs 12 lakh Rolex watch from the residential premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey and a few others who are in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case, reported ANI.

The ED had claimed the retrievals after it completed its two-day raid conducted at the residential and business premises of the accused individuals and all their associates in more than a dozen places in Rupnagar, Mohali, Pathankot, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Furthermore, the federal agency also had conducted raids at the premises of the accused individuals and associates, including Kudratdeep Singh, the owner of Pinjore Royalty Company, and at his shareholders and partners Manpreet Singh, Jagveer Inder Singh, Kanwarmahip Singh and Sunil Kumar Joshi on January 18 and 19.

ED Raids Conducted Based On FIRs

ED also conducted the raids at Randeep Singh's premises, the owner of Providers Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd and its other shareholders and directors, including Sandeep Kumar and Bhupinder Singh. Then, the places being searched included Honey's Homeland Heights Society residence in Mohali's Sector-70.

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation based on FIR registered at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under section 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957 in March 2018.

In the official FIR, it was also mentioned that a team comprising of officials of the Civil Administration, Mining Department, and Police Department made a few surprise checks on March 7, 2018, based on a complaint received at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station regarding illegal sand mining.

