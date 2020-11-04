Punjab: 18-Year-Old Reporter Desecrates Sikh Holy Texts To Create Sensational News, Arrested

The Ludhiana police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly desecrating pages of Sikh holy texts — Sri Gutka Sahib and Sri Sanchi Sahib, dumping them at Janshakti Nagar in Prem Vihar area of Ludhiana, to report it as sensational news.

According to The Indian Express , the Sewa Singh recorded the videos of the act. He later informed the head of the local gurdwara to have seen 'two turbaned men on motorbike running away after desecrating the holy texts'.

When the Police interrogated, he confessed of committing the act with the intention to produce big and sensational news' for the online news portal he was working at, and wanting instant fame as a reporter by delivering this a breaking news story.



The incident came into light on Monday evening, after Baldev Singh, president of a gurdwara at Tibba road informed the Police about the torn pages of Gutka Sahib lying in a field.

The Police arrested Singh based on information received from Baldev. Later, the CCTV footage from the area revealed Singh committing the crime and showed no men leaving the spot on a bike as claimed by him.

"He had recently joined an online news portal 'Punjab Star Daily-Sach Diyan Tarangan' for which he had to send 3-4 news stories regularly. He planned that he would first create the sensational news himself, inform the gurdwara head and then report the breaking story for his web channel which will get him instant name and fame as a reporter. He had already filed 3-4 news stories previously, but of them, the organisation published only 1-2. He was under pressure to report more stories," Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal told the media.

Few holy texts have also been recovered from Singh's house. Sewa Singh was booked under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC.