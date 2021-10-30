Like Father Like Son: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Eyes Donated By His Family

All section
Like Father Like Son: Actor Puneeth Rajkumars Eyes Donated By His Family

Image Credits: Wikimedia

Karnataka,  30 Oct 2021 6:22 AM GMT

The 'Power Star's family pledged their eyes to Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank in Narayana Netralaya many years ago in 1994, named after his legendary actor father who passed away in 2006.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes are now donated by his family, fifteen minutes after he breathed his last yesterday in Bengaluru. The actor's family pledged their eyes years ago to the Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank in Narayana Netralaya. The bank was established in 1994 that was named after the 'Power Star's father, who passed away in 2006.

Procedure Performed In Six-Hour Window

The entire procedure was performed at Vikram Hospital, where the actor was admitted after complaining of severe chest pain. Speaking to The Times Of India, Narayana Netralaya's chairperson, Dr. Bhujang Shetty, said, "Amidst the grief, Puneeth's brother Raghavendra Rajkumar called me and said that the family wants to donate his corneas. He was declared dead at 2:30 pm and the harvest was done at 2:45 pm. His corneas were intact. They will be used for needy patients at the earliest."

Further, Dr. Shetty hailed this move because the family kept their 26-year promise. "Pledging is one thing, but recalling the pledge during the sad demise of a family member amidst grief is a great move. This is the third pair of eyes harvested from the Rajkumar family," he added, stating that the actor's parents's eyes were also donated after their death.

Kannada actor, Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, who was present at the hospital, confirmed this on Twitter. He also asked everyone to make a pledge to donate their eyes to honour Puneeth Rajkumar's memory.

Lead His Life By Example

Apart from being one of the greatest actors of the Kannada film industry, Puneeth Rajkumar was also known for his philanthropic endeavours. He donated ₹50 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund last year to fight COVID-19. Not only that, he donated ₹5 lakhs in 2019 to the Chief Minister's Natural Calamity Fund when North Karnataka was ravaged by floods that year.

The 46-year-old actor's death has left a huge void not just in the industry, but in people's hearts as well. His kindness will never be forgotten by people in the stae and around the country as well.

Millions of fans gathered at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed at Kanteerava Studio, where his parents were cremated as well.

Also Read: Jamshedpur: Train Returns To Tatanagar To Save Life Of Pregnant Women

