Towards Dignified Lives! Pune Civic Body Hires Transgenders As Security Guards, Green Marshals

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Maharashtra's Pune has recently decided to provide employment opportunities to the members of the transgender community on a contractual basis.

To boost the inclusion of marginalised groups, over 30 transgender people have already been appointed security guards and personnel in the green marshal's squad. The significant step has thus made PCMC the first civic body in the state to offer employment to community members.

What Are The Offered Jobs?

PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil said he wanted to introduce transgender people into mainstream society to help them lead dignified lives. Highlighting the ordeals of the transgender people, he said that apart from the abuse and exploitation, the community faces many other problems leading to their marginalisation in society, reported NDTV.

Patil said that the municipal corporation had recruited 30 to 35 transgender people to bring them to the mainstream. While some have been placed in the green marshal's squad, enforcing the cleanliness drive, others were inducted as security personnel (guards) at the civic body.

The commissioner said those recruited from July 1 have been doing an excellent job while others have been tasked with maintaining the civic gardens. "We are hopeful that this opportunity will certainly help them in creating their own identity and live with dignity," he said.

Patil added that this is contractual engagement, and the employees will get certain minimum wages, supporting them to lead a life like other security guards and green marshals.

Empowering Transgender Community

The civic body plans to empower the transgender community members by providing them with financial support, helping them form self-help groups (SHGs) and earning a livelihood. Municipal corporations got information about these transgender people through some NGOs working for their well-being and rehabilitation, reported Hindustan Times.

Shaina Roy, a trans-woman, has worked as a security guard at the PCMC-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (CMH). She said she was thrilled to get the job offer and perform at such a government establishment.

Earning ₹ 16,000 per month after all the deductions, Roy noted that the initiative helped to bring about a transformational change in her life. She added that although the amount is slightly lesser than what she used to make by seeking alms at traffic signals, she is now happy with the job.

