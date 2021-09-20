Protest Against National Monetisation Pipeline Intensifies, Hundreds Gather At Jantar Mantar

Hundreds of people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Schedule gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy developed by NITI Aayog,

The protest was organised by the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations known as Parisangh, which comprises employees and social activists.

What Is Centre's Monetisation Policy?



Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the asset monetisation plan. The existing public assets, ranging from power, oil and gas, telecoms, power plants to road and railways, would be monetised by leasing them to private entities for a fixed term.

The plan is estimated to generate ₹6 lakh crore revenue, which will be used to invest in their other projects.

Shrinking Reservation

The SC/ST community has come out to oppose the proposal, stating it would shrink reservation in jobs. Parisangh's national chairperson and former Delhi MP Udit Raj said the Centre is moving towards privatisation, which is eventually being used to target reservation.

Raj said privatisation will affacet the SC/ST/OBC communities the most. Their participation in the various sectors will further shrink, he added.

Raj told the media that 80 percent of jobs are lying vacant, and through this plan, the government iss snatching away the opportunities. He said over 240 posts are lying vacant in different tribunals, and the education sector is at the top of the list.

"Out of 54 central government universities, there is no single SC/ST/OBC vice-chancellor," he was quoted as saying. He also said how there was no mention of reservation in the New Education Policy.

"Nearly 934 of 1,286 posts of professors are vacant in IIMs, and the situation is bleak in IITs as well. We have been opposing privatisation since 2002 and advocating reservation in the private sector," he added.

Getting justice wouldn't be an easy task as these communities were already at the receiving end, and the Court has opposed reservation multiple times, Raj pointed out. The policy can be seen drawing parallels with caste exclusion, he conveyed.

