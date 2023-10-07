Mumbai's Beacon Of Change: Project Mumbai Marks 5 Years Of Impact

Project Mumbai stands as a prime example of a successful Public-Private-People partnership, with a clear vision of transforming Mumbai and its extended Metropolitan Region into a more livable, workable, and enjoyable environment. At the core of this vision is the idea that every citizen, irrespective of their background, can contribute to the community by volunteering their time, skills, and resources. Project Mumbai, in this equation, serves as the catalyst, driving social transformation through large-scale initiatives.

Started in September 2018, the organization was created in a way such that it works with citizens and for citizens. As Project Mumbai completes five years since its inception, Project Mumbai has made a substantial impact, touching the lives of more than 15 million people across various sectors. This reaches over 3 million lives annually, translating to nearly 8,000 individuals every day.

Their ultimate goal is to turn Mumbai and the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a place where people are not merely passive residents but active participants in the betterment of their community. By fostering a sense of ownership and civic responsibility among its citizens, Project Mumbai aims to create a holistic and inclusive environment where everyone plays their part in building a brighter future. Time and again, it has come put with several initiatives for the betterment of community members. By working on important causes such as mental health, environment, and others, it has touched upon thousands of lives. With more than 1,50,000 active volunteers, it has successfully undertaken more than 150 initiatives and benefitted many.





On the successful completion of five years, The Logical Indian spoke with Shishir Joshi, Founder of Project Mumbai, about its journey. "For us at Project Mumbai, in the last five years, it's about motivating citizens through action and trust. Empowering them and urging them to volunteer with us, to work towards finding solutions and, at the same time, inculcating a sense of ownership. Helping build the city into the kindness capital of India. Fundamentally, we are also re-emphasizing to each and every Mumbaikar that, during the worst of the crisis, Project Mumbai has been there for you. And that we are here for you Mumbai," says Shisir Joshi.



This transformative vision envisions a city where residents willingly engage in projects, big and small, that enhance the overall quality of life. Whether it's improving healthcare, addressing environmental challenges, or bolstering educational opportunities, Project Mumbai seeks to unite individuals, public institutions, and private enterprises in a collaborative effort for the greater good.

The organization's initiatives encompass collaborative efforts such as Project Naksha for road mapping, a significant mental health program for schoolchildren impacting over 200 schools, beautification of more than 40 railway stations through citizen volunteering, a citizen-led fire safety program in partnership with the Mumbai Fire Brigade, an organ donation awareness campaign focused on schools, and the provision of comprehensive mental health counseling to the Mumbai Police and inmates of Mumbai's prisons through its Manaswin initiative.

In its role as a catalyst, Project Mumbai facilitates and orchestrates these endeavours, ensuring that they have a meaningful and lasting impact. They provide the framework, resources, and coordination needed to bring various stakeholders together and enable the scaling up of initiatives. Through this model, Project Mumbai is creating a sense of shared responsibility among the people, businesses, and government, propelling the city towards a brighter future that benefits all.









Project Mumbai's initiatives have garnered support not only from engaged citizens but also from esteemed corporate entities, including but not limited to the Tata Group, Asian Paints, Facebook, Uber, Unilever, Essar, Wipro, JP Morgan, Disney Hotstar, Larsen & Toubro, Avendus, and the State Bank of India, to name a few. Close to a hundred organizations actively participate in Project Mumbai's corporate volunteering initiatives, exemplifying a collaborative approach to philanthropy.

This impressive network also includes prominent individuals such as Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhat, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurana, Aamir Khan, and John Abraham, who have voluntarily lent their support and made meaningful contributions to the organization's causes.

Over the past four years, Project Mumbai has achieved significant recognition, having received nearly fifteen prestigious awards, which include the United Nations SDG Award in 2020, the Green NGO of the Year Award presented by the International Advertising Association, the Nutrition Urban India Award from Glenmark for its remarkable effort in providing 6.5 million meals to individuals in need throughout Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the organization has been honored with the iVolunteer Hero of the Year Award and the Best Startup NGO of the Year Award from Ketto, among several other notable accolades.

In essence, Project Mumbai is not just an organization; it is a movement that has tapped into the collective potential of the city's residents, fostering a culture of proactive participation and community engagement.

