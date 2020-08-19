Trending

'Rs 50,000 Cashback If You Contract COVID Within 24 Hrs of Purchase': Probe Ordered For Bizarre Ad By Kerala Shop

Alarmed by the situation, a lawyer and counselor of Pala Municipality in Kottayam, Binu Pulikkakkandam approached the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a plea stating the offer as unlawful and punishable.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   19 Aug 2020 12:08 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M

The Kerala government has ordered a probe against an electronic goods shop in the state that advertised a bizarre commercial promising customers 'cashback of up to ₹50,000 without GST' if they tested coronavirus positive within 24 hours of shopping.

The shop circulated a promotional message through newspapers, digital, and other electronic mediums across the state, stating the validity of the offer from August 15 up till August 30.

Alarmed by the situation, a lawyer and counsellor of Pala Municipality in Kottayam, Binu Pulikkakkandam approached the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a plea stating the offer as unlawful and punishable.

Bino in his plea also mentioned that there is a high risk of a COVID-19 positive patient visiting the store by hiding his health conditions and later claiming the cashback, and majorly putting others life at risk.

"Those without sound financial backgrounds might be forced to get COVID-19 infection in order to earn so much money. It is a massive appeal to spread the contagious disease intentionally. The business owner has forgotten social responsibility while aiming to flourish his business," Binu's plea as quoted by News18.

He asked the government to book the outlet under IPC Section 269, Information Technology Act of 2020, Section 89 of Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the health norms of the Kerala Municipality Act. Soon after the matter came into the attention of the CM, the police reached the place and shut the outlet. The probe has now been launched against them.

The state recorded the largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on August 17, reporting 1,725 new cases.

Also Read: Air Pollution Is Having Adverse Effects On Wild Honey Bees: Study

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian