Priyanka Maurya, Face Of Congress' 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' Campaign Joins BJP- A Major Blow For The Opposition?

In the latest move, former Congress leader and the face of the 'Ladki hoon' campaign Priyanka Maurya joins Bhartiya Janta Party's hand ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The move might raise a lot of questions among the voters.

Former Samajwadi Party's MLA and brother in law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Pramod Maurya, took the same route. The move comes a day after the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav, joined hands with BJP. She lauded the BJP for its schemes and policies. She even said that she had great respect for Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, The Print reported.



Action Weaking The Stance Of Congress In Elections?

This movie questions the position of the party in the coming election. Priyanka Maurya has been the face of the 'Ladki hoon' campaign, and the Congress party has focused its attention on women empowerment for the forthcoming assembly polls. The party also offered a 40 per cent reservation to women this time. On the contrary, Priyanka Maurya has a different story altogether.

Deccan Herald reported that she was not given a ticket; instead, it was given to someone who had recently joined the party. She said, "I completed all the formalities, but the ticket was pre-planned." Furthermore, She also added that 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hu' has been used as a mere slogan as she was not allowed to contest the elections.

With elections coming up, such a move has raised many questions. It might weaken the opposition party's stance in the coming polls. As per media reports, she was to contest from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow. She alleged that the party had used her face and her 10 lakh social media followers for the campaign. Calling this "injustice'', she said,

"I did not get the ticket because I am an OBC girl and could not bribe Priyanka Gandhi's secretary Sandeep Singh", India Today reported.

A Trail Of Exits

Former SP MLA Pramod Yadav left the party to BJP and accused party chief Akhilesh Yadav of " imprisoning Mulayam". He even said that " criminals and gamblers" have been inducted into the Samajwadi Party, News18 reported.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held between Friday 10 and March 7. The results will be announced by March 10.

