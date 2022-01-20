All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Priyanka Maurya, Face Of Congress Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon Campaign Joins BJP- A Major Blow For The Opposition?

Image Credit: Facebook/Priyanka Gandhi, ANI, and The New Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Priyanka Maurya, Face Of Congress' 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' Campaign Joins BJP- A Major Blow For The Opposition?

Simran Sharma

Writer: Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Remote Intern

With words, life seem like poetry. They seem to liberate and confine me at the same time. A passionate writer and a trainee Journalist by profession.

See article by Simran Sharma

Uttar Pradesh,  20 Jan 2022 11:16 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-20T16:50:59+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Priyanka Maurya, a face of the 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, has joined the BJP after she was denied a ticket to contest in the UP assembly elections.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In the latest move, former Congress leader and the face of the 'Ladki hoon' campaign Priyanka Maurya joins Bhartiya Janta Party's hand ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The move might raise a lot of questions among the voters.

Former Samajwadi Party's MLA and brother in law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Pramod Maurya, took the same route. The move comes a day after the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav, joined hands with BJP. She lauded the BJP for its schemes and policies. She even said that she had great respect for Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, The Print reported.

Action Weaking The Stance Of Congress In Elections?

This movie questions the position of the party in the coming election. Priyanka Maurya has been the face of the 'Ladki hoon' campaign, and the Congress party has focused its attention on women empowerment for the forthcoming assembly polls. The party also offered a 40 per cent reservation to women this time. On the contrary, Priyanka Maurya has a different story altogether.

Deccan Herald reported that she was not given a ticket; instead, it was given to someone who had recently joined the party. She said, "I completed all the formalities, but the ticket was pre-planned." Furthermore, She also added that 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hu' has been used as a mere slogan as she was not allowed to contest the elections.

With elections coming up, such a move has raised many questions. It might weaken the opposition party's stance in the coming polls. As per media reports, she was to contest from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow. She alleged that the party had used her face and her 10 lakh social media followers for the campaign. Calling this "injustice'', she said,

"I did not get the ticket because I am an OBC girl and could not bribe Priyanka Gandhi's secretary Sandeep Singh", India Today reported.

A Trail Of Exits

Former SP MLA Pramod Yadav left the party to BJP and accused party chief Akhilesh Yadav of " imprisoning Mulayam". He even said that " criminals and gamblers" have been inducted into the Samajwadi Party, News18 reported.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held between Friday 10 and March 7. The results will be announced by March 10.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Announces Retirement: List Of Top Achievements Of India's First Female Tennis Megastar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Sharma
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Congress 
BJP 
Priyanka Gandhi 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X