"Privacy Sacred, But..": Hyderabad Senior Cop On Police's Randomly Checking Commuters To Identify Peddlers

Privacy Sacred, But..: Hyderabad Senior Cop On Polices Randomly Checking Commuters To Identify Peddlers

Credits: Twitter (Surya Reddy) 

Telangana,  29 Oct 2021 9:00 AM GMT

The personnel were investigating people's private conversations to identify individuals involved in peddling or consuming marijuana. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that citizens' privacy is sacred and of utmost importance, and the police have no intention of intruding into it. But, it is applicable for law-abiding citizens, not those involved in peddling and other criminal activities.

A video of Hyderabad Police officers checking commuters' phones after stopping them randomly on the road has drawn massive outrage from people, calling out the department for violating the privacy rights of an individual.

The personnel were investigating people's private conversations to identify individuals involved in peddling or consuming marijuana. Speaking on the matter, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that citizens' privacy is sacred and of utmost importance, and the police have no intention of intruding into it, NDTV reported.

But, it is applicable for law-abiding citizens, not those involved in peddling and other criminal activities. He added that the police could arrest a person even in the middle of the night if they're found suspicious.

"In cases of a sensational crime, when the accused is likely to run away, we check all the items found at the scene of the crime or available with the offender. At that time, we did not know about other people involved. Thus, whatever is found is examined immediately," he added.

The video showed police constables stopping people midway, asking them to park aside, and checking their phones by allegedly searching for words like 'ganja' and 'drugs' in the chatbox.

The department is conducting a joint operation with the Excise Department of randomly searching to identify individuals. The officials also raided various Kirana and daily supply stores.

According to the Telangana Today report, the team has registered seven cases and arrested 10 alleged drugs peddlers in the last two days after conducting random searches.

