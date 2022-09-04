All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Co-Founders Post On Interview Hacks Receives Backlash On Social Media, Highlights Toxic Work Culture

Image Credit- Twitter/ Vishal Bhargava, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Co-Founder's Post On 'Interview Hacks' Receives Backlash On Social Media, Highlights Toxic Work Culture

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  4 Sep 2022 7:40 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Harsimarbir Singh, the co-founder of Pristyn Care Singh, took to LinkedIn and shared so-called "interview hacks" that their company had been using to filter for "Special Driven people (right attitude)".

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amid the ongoing controversy on toxic work culture after Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, posted on LinkedIn advising young professionals to work for 18 hours a day, received fierce backlash, another co-founder has shared similar views.

Harsimarbir Singh, the co-founder of Pristyn Care, a health-tech company, has come under the radar of the internet's outrage club with his post on the social networking site regarding "interesting interview hacks" used by his firm to screen out candidates who are "Special Driven people with the right attitude".

Post On "Interview Hacks"

Singh took to LinkedIn and shared so-called "interview hacks" that their company had been using to filter for "Special Driven people (right attitude)".

The post contained seven points that, according to Singh, helped identify early risers and late workers, test the candidates' real-world thinking, culture and patience, capacity for long working hours, fulfilling extraordinary commitments along with managing hustle.

The post highlighted Pristyn Care's problematic work culture where the job-seeking candidates were pinged in early mornings, late nights, and on weekends with interview requests. They were made to spend 6 to 8 hours in the office and even ask outstation individuals to show up the next day.

Fierce Backlash On Social Media

Harsimarbir Singh, the co-founder of Pristyn Care's now-deleted post, triggered massive outrage on social media beyond LinkedIn.

A Twitter user, 'The Educated Moron' shared a screenshot of Singh's post and wrote, "Don't apply to work in such companies if you have even an iota of self-respect."

A user replied to the post mentioned above and wrote, "Hustle, late hours, committee. All these are a requirement, for a founder/CEO and not for the employees. Doing a job for 12 hours when you are being paid for 6 is not hustle, it's slavery."

Another verified Twitter user 'Abhishek Mukherjee' shared the same screengrab and wrote, "List of organisations I shall never apply to unless my loved ones or I are starving: 1. Pristyn Care 2."



Also Read: Shocking! American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man In Poland, Calls Him 'Parasite Invader'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Pristyn Care 
Harsimarbir Singh 
Interview Hacks 
Toxic Work Culture 
Job Seeker 

Must Reads

Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering India's Rural Community Through Online Commerce
Vadodra Royal Family Starts 'Gajra Cafe' Run By LGBTQ Community, To Serve Lost & Authentic Delicacies
Co-Founder's Post On 'Interview Hacks' Receives Backlash On Social Media, Highlights Toxic Work Culture
Midday Meal: School Students In West Bengal Eat Detergent Mixed Food, Admitted To Rural Hospital
Similar Posts
Sri Lankas Ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Returns Home, Faces Arrest Calls
Trending

Sri Lanka's Ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Returns Home, Faces Arrest Calls

The Logical Indian Crew
Shocking! American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man In Poland, Calls Him Parasite Invader
Trending

Shocking! American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man In Poland, Calls Him 'Parasite Invader'

The Logical Indian Crew
INS Vikrant: Know About All Key Features & Feats Of Indias First-Ever Made-In-India Aircraft Carrier
Trending

INS Vikrant: Know About All Key Features & Feats Of India's First-Ever Made-In-India Aircraft...

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka Murugha Math Seer Charged For Alleged Sexual Abuse, Hospitalised Hours After Arrest
Trending

Karnataka Murugha Math Seer Charged For Alleged Sexual Abuse, Hospitalised Hours After Arrest

The Logical Indian Crew
Know Everything About Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks New Indian-Born CEO
Trending

Know Everything About Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' New Indian-Born CEO

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X