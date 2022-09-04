Co-Founder's Post On 'Interview Hacks' Receives Backlash On Social Media, Highlights Toxic Work Culture

Amid the ongoing controversy on toxic work culture after Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, posted on LinkedIn advising young professionals to work for 18 hours a day, received fierce backlash, another co-founder has shared similar views.

Harsimarbir Singh, the co-founder of Pristyn Care, a health-tech company, has come under the radar of the internet's outrage club with his post on the social networking site regarding "interesting interview hacks" used by his firm to screen out candidates who are "Special Driven people with the right attitude".

Post On "Interview Hacks"

Singh took to LinkedIn and shared so-called "interview hacks" that their company had been using to filter for "Special Driven people (right attitude)".

The post contained seven points that, according to Singh, helped identify early risers and late workers, test the candidates' real-world thinking, culture and patience, capacity for long working hours, fulfilling extraordinary commitments along with managing hustle.

The post highlighted Pristyn Care's problematic work culture where the job-seeking candidates were pinged in early mornings, late nights, and on weekends with interview requests. They were made to spend 6 to 8 hours in the office and even ask outstation individuals to show up the next day.

Fierce Backlash On Social Media

Harsimarbir Singh, the co-founder of Pristyn Care's now-deleted post, triggered massive outrage on social media beyond LinkedIn.

A Twitter user, 'The Educated Moron' shared a screenshot of Singh's post and wrote, "Don't apply to work in such companies if you have even an iota of self-respect."

A user replied to the post mentioned above and wrote, "Hustle, late hours, committee. All these are a requirement, for a founder/CEO and not for the employees. Doing a job for 12 hours when you are being paid for 6 is not hustle, it's slavery."

Another verified Twitter user 'Abhishek Mukherjee' shared the same screengrab and wrote, "List of organisations I shall never apply to unless my loved ones or I are starving: 1. Pristyn Care 2."







