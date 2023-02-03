Pregnant Women In UP To Get Blood Transfusion Free Of Cost, No Need For Donor

The Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday (February 2), announced that pregnant women in need would receive free blood transfusions. Additionally, according to the government news release, their relatives wouldn't necessarily have to give blood in exchange.

According to the statement made by the deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, "Pregnant women should be provided blood free-of-cost and their relatives should not be pressurised for donation in exchange for the blood unit issued by the blood bank." He added that the new rule must be adhered to at all state-run hospitals and medical facilities.

According to the regulations, one unit of blood must be donated at the relevant blood bank together with the required fee for each unit of blood or blood component (such as platelet). The state administration has chosen to loosen the rules for expecting mothers, nevertheless.

Increasing Institutional Deliveries In State

Dr Amita Shukla, a senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital, said, "If adequate care is taken towards diet, tests are done from the first trimester, and prescribed medication is taken, haemoglobin levels can be adequately maintained during pregnancy and for delivery." He added that the pregnant woman might require a blood transfusion if her haemoglobin level drops, reported Hindustan Times.

For general exams and diagnoses of expectant women in the state, the National Health Mission has allotted 20 crores, and for ultrasound exams, 3.93 crores. According to Pathak, who is also the state's minister of health and welfare for families, almost 90% of this money has been allocated to districts to carry out the free facility.

Pathak added, "We are transporting pregnant women to the hospital via ambulance free of cost. The mother and the newborn are also provided with an ambulance to return home from the hospital after discharge. All efforts are being made to increase the rate of institutional delivery." Every year, there are over 56 lakh deliveries in Uttar Pradesh.

