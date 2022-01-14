Ola's Founding Partner Pranay Jivrajka Launches Men's Sexual Wellness Startup

Pranay Jivrajka, the founding partner of cab aggregator Ola, is re-entering the startup space. After exiting the mobility firm last year, Jivrajka had been working on exploring the men's sexual wellness space and has spilled the beans about his venture—Allo Health.

Based in Bengaluru, the company strives to provide quality healthcare services to improve men's sexual wellness along with end-to-end treatment. It has already raised $4.4 million in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners and includes some of the country's leading founders and startup operators as early investors including Binny Bansal (co-founder Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (Flipkart), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), and others.

What Is Allo Health?

Allo Health would provide an accurate assessment of a patient with the assistance of artificial intelligence, machine learning, qualified doctors, and wellness experts. The platform plans to deliver all the services that a patient or consumer requires, beginning from their diagnosis, consultation with doctors, home delivery of medications, scheduling therapy sessions, follow-ups, home tests, etc., all from the comfort of one's home.

Currently, the venture has a staff of 13, including three doctors, and is actively hiring for different roles.

"Sexual well-being has a lot of heightened social stigma and hypersensitivity associated with it. These combined with limited focus on sexual education in formative years, low accessibility to qualified doctors, lack of awareness, and a patriarchal mindset leads to many individuals suffering in silence," the founder wrote in a blog post.



Jivrajka is an IIT Bombay alumnus and was associated with Ola for around a decade and headed Ola Foods between 2017 and early 2021 until moving out in March 2021.

