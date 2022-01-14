All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Olas Founding Partner Pranay Jivrajka Launches Mens Sexual Wellness Startup

Credit- LinkedIn, LinkedIn

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Ola's Founding Partner Pranay Jivrajka Launches Men's Sexual Wellness Startup

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  14 Jan 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Bengaluru-based venture strives to provide quality healthcare services to improve men's sexual wellness along with providing end-to-end treatment. It has already raised $4.4 million in seed funding.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Pranay Jivrajka, the founding partner of cab aggregator Ola, is re-entering the startup space. After exiting the mobility firm last year, Jivrajka had been working on exploring the men's sexual wellness space and has spilled the beans about his venture—Allo Health.

Based in Bengaluru, the company strives to provide quality healthcare services to improve men's sexual wellness along with end-to-end treatment. It has already raised $4.4 million in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners and includes some of the country's leading founders and startup operators as early investors including Binny Bansal (co-founder Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (Flipkart), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), and others.

What Is Allo Health?

Allo Health would provide an accurate assessment of a patient with the assistance of artificial intelligence, machine learning, qualified doctors, and wellness experts. The platform plans to deliver all the services that a patient or consumer requires, beginning from their diagnosis, consultation with doctors, home delivery of medications, scheduling therapy sessions, follow-ups, home tests, etc., all from the comfort of one's home.

Currently, the venture has a staff of 13, including three doctors, and is actively hiring for different roles.

"Sexual well-being has a lot of heightened social stigma and hypersensitivity associated with it. These combined with limited focus on sexual education in formative years, low accessibility to qualified doctors, lack of awareness, and a patriarchal mindset leads to many individuals suffering in silence," the founder wrote in a blog post.

Jivrajka is an IIT Bombay alumnus and was associated with Ola for around a decade and headed Ola Foods between 2017 and early 2021 until moving out in March 2021.

Also Read: Share At Door Step: This Bengaluru Startup Makes Donation Easier While Reducing Carbon Emissions

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Pranay Jivrajka 
Allo Health 
Startup 
Bengaluru Startup 
Ola 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X