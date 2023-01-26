All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
CRPF Officer Prakash Ranjan Mishra Gets 8th Gallantry Medal, Highest Among Central Police Forces

Image Credit- Aaj Tak, India.Com

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

CRPF Officer Prakash Ranjan Mishra Gets 8th Gallantry Medal, Highest Among Central Police Forces

Navneet Nishant

Writer: Navneet Nishant

Navneet Nishant

Navneet Nishant

Remote Intern

I am a Media Student currently pursuing Master's in Mass Communication From Central University Of Jharkhand, I have done my previous internship In Jharkhand state livelihood promotion society as KMC intern.

See article by Navneet Nishant

Delhi,  26 Jan 2023 11:19 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Mishra, a police officer with commando training, initially joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 1997 as a sub-inspector. During a Naxal operation in Jharkhand in 2012, the cop made headlines.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Prakash Ranjan Mishra has received a gallantry award eight times, making him the Central Armed Police Forces' (CAPF) top recipient of bravery medals, as per a government order issued on Wednesday (January 25).

Mishra, 49, was recognised with the police medal for bravery (PMG) and four of his coworkers for exhibiting "exemplary bravery" on December 20, 2020, during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Khunti district. He holds the second-in-command position, the equivalent of the superintendent of police. On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, which is being observed on January 26, the Union Home Ministry announced the PMG (Thursday).

According to officials, this operation resulted in the death of a Maoist regional commander with more than 150 cases against him. Along with Mishra, four other people received the PMG, according to the order: Constables Raju Kumar, Yogendra Kumar, and Sushil Kumar Chachi; Assistant Commandant Prahald Sahay Choudhary.

Who Is Prakash Ranjan Mishra?

Mishra, a police officer with commando training, initially joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 1997 as a sub-inspector. In 2002, he earned his commission as an officer (Assistant Commandant). Furthermore, while on deputation with the Jharkhand Police, he worked as an Additional SP. He is now assigned to the Khunti-based 94th CRPF battalion, reported NDTV.

The officer has spent most of his career serving in challenging environments like anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand, Sukma district in Chhattisgarh's severely Left Wing Extremist (LWE) impacted Bastar division and counter-insurgency tasks in Jammu and Kashmir.

After being shot during a Naxal operation in Jharkhand in 2012, the cop made headlines, and pictures of him covered in blood were posted online and in print media. He spent nearly two months in the hospital following this dangerous episode before returning to his favourite work, counter-insurgency and jungle warfare activities.

Major Achievements

Mishra received the first PMG in 2009, twice in 2011, again in 2013, and again in 2015. He also received the President's Police Medal for Gallantry, the highest police honour, in 2012, the military's "Shaurya Chakra," and 13 commendation discs from the CRPF Director General (DG) and seven from the Jharkhand DGP for his actions.

In the force, Mishra is immediately preceded by Naresh Kumar, a 37-year-old assistant commandant of the CRPF who has won seven medals for valour for participating in risky operations in the Kashmir valley while serving on the elite quick action team (QAT). Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a former special cell officer with the Delhi Police, has received 11 medals for bravery to date.

Also Read: Upgraded Protective Gear For Women Staff Of Paramilitary Force CRPF: Know More

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Navneet Nishant
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Prakash Ranjan Mishra 
8th Gallantry Medal 
74th Republic Day 
CRPF 
anti-Naxal operations 
Jharkhand 
Sukma 
Chhattisgarh's 
Jammu and Kashmir. 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X