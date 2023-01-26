CRPF Officer Prakash Ranjan Mishra Gets 8th Gallantry Medal, Highest Among Central Police Forces

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Prakash Ranjan Mishra has received a gallantry award eight times, making him the Central Armed Police Forces' (CAPF) top recipient of bravery medals, as per a government order issued on Wednesday (January 25).

Mishra, 49, was recognised with the police medal for bravery (PMG) and four of his coworkers for exhibiting "exemplary bravery" on December 20, 2020, during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Khunti district. He holds the second-in-command position, the equivalent of the superintendent of police. On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, which is being observed on January 26, the Union Home Ministry announced the PMG (Thursday).

According to officials, this operation resulted in the death of a Maoist regional commander with more than 150 cases against him. Along with Mishra, four other people received the PMG, according to the order: Constables Raju Kumar, Yogendra Kumar, and Sushil Kumar Chachi; Assistant Commandant Prahald Sahay Choudhary.

Who Is Prakash Ranjan Mishra?

Mishra, a police officer with commando training, initially joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 1997 as a sub-inspector. In 2002, he earned his commission as an officer (Assistant Commandant). Furthermore, while on deputation with the Jharkhand Police, he worked as an Additional SP. He is now assigned to the Khunti-based 94th CRPF battalion, reported NDTV.

The officer has spent most of his career serving in challenging environments like anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand, Sukma district in Chhattisgarh's severely Left Wing Extremist (LWE) impacted Bastar division and counter-insurgency tasks in Jammu and Kashmir.

After being shot during a Naxal operation in Jharkhand in 2012, the cop made headlines, and pictures of him covered in blood were posted online and in print media. He spent nearly two months in the hospital following this dangerous episode before returning to his favourite work, counter-insurgency and jungle warfare activities.

Major Achievements

Mishra received the first PMG in 2009, twice in 2011, again in 2013, and again in 2015. He also received the President's Police Medal for Gallantry, the highest police honour, in 2012, the military's "Shaurya Chakra," and 13 commendation discs from the CRPF Director General (DG) and seven from the Jharkhand DGP for his actions.

In the force, Mishra is immediately preceded by Naresh Kumar, a 37-year-old assistant commandant of the CRPF who has won seven medals for valour for participating in risky operations in the Kashmir valley while serving on the elite quick action team (QAT). Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a former special cell officer with the Delhi Police, has received 11 medals for bravery to date.

