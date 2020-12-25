Post Retirement, Jharkhand Teacher Gives Free Education To Tribal Children

For Jharkhand school teacher, Lobin Sabar, teaching didn't end with retirement. His passion for teaching was such that he started teaching children of poor tribals for free in his village after he noticed children are not attending schools.

Sabar was a teacher at the Scheduled Tribe Residential Girls High School in Chaibasa district before he retired in February, The New Indian Express.

When he returned home, he found the children in his village wasting time by roaming around and playing. When he asked their parents about their children's education, their reply shocked Sabar.

"They said, 'what will the children do in school if they have to become farmers?' I decided to do something to change their mindset," he said.

Having gone through hardships to complete his education and get a job, Sabar knew the importance of education. He somehow convinced parents of two children in his neighbourhood to send them to his house and started giving basic education to them.

Gradually, people started sending their children to Sabar one by one. Now, he has over 36 children in his class.

Sabar is being helped by his niece Nilima, who is pursuing her B.Ed. He said that he had chipped in initially to provide reading materials for the children. But now, people are coming forward to help in many ways.

Local public representatives praised his effort. "Lobin Sabar has succeeded in igniting interest towards education among the children and creating awareness among their parents," said village head, Sukurmani Hembrom.