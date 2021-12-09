'Laal Topi Par Naaz Hain', Says Samajwadi Party Leader Jaya Bachchan While Taking Jibe At PM Modi's Remark

Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Laal Topi' remark by wearing the party's red cap while attending the Parliament session on Wednesday, December 8.

"Laal topi par garv hain, Kala topi nahi Pehenti hoon," she said, according to ABP News.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Parliament wearing party's red cap. Yesterday, PM Modi said 'red topis se khatra hei in UP'. Jaya Bachchan says surely, it's 'khatra' for BJP in UP as Samajwadi Party is surging @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/rNWt2Tq2yb — Shemin (@shemin_joy) December 8, 2021

Prime Minister 'Laal Topi' Remark

The Prime Minister, while addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Tuesday, made a scathing remark and said that those who wear red caps have been interested in power and not in addressing the problems of the people.

"The entire Uttar Pradesh knows that 'laal topi waale' [those who wear red caps] have only been interested in red beacons [power] and not the problems of people," Prime Minister Modi commented.

"They only need power for scams, to fill up their coffers, for illegal encroachment and to give a free run to the mafias, show mercy to terrorists and free them from jails. The red caps are red alerts for Uttar Pradesh... a danger alarm," he added.

At an event in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Tuesday, Modi had made a comment about the "laal topis" or red caps typically worn by Samajwadi Party members and supporters. The prime minister was criticising the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held early next year.

Referring to the huge crowd her party stalwart Akhilesh's rallies are getting, she said "It's okay If national media is not covering, regional media are publishing the eye-catching crowd".



Taking a jibe at PM Modi's comment, Bachchan said she is thankful to the Prime Minister for doing the campaign for her party. It's a "Red alert" for his party that people are coming out in large numbers wearing the same red caps.

"There is a red alert for BJP over the inflation, unemployment, farmers, laborers, Hathras, Lakhimpur, women, youth, education, business and health and also of 'Laal Topi' as it will wipe away the BJP from the state. There will be a revolution of red and change in 2022," Party President Yadav said.

Cornering the saffron party, SP Chief said "People lost their lives. Could the government understand the emotions of the farmers? The MPs are staging a protest here (outside the parliament), is the government able to understand their emotions? So, red is a color of emotions."

