Policeman Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar, 7-Yr-Old Daughter Also Injured In Attempts To Save Father

A police constable was shot dead by militants in Srinagar on May 24, while his 7-year-old daughter also sustained injuries during the attack. The policeman, who has now been identified as constable Saifullah Qadri, was a resident of Soura in the Anchar area and was shot at his home, as per reports. Meanwhile, his daughter, who clung on to her father when the terrorists were firing at him, also suffered a bullet injury in her right hand. However, her condition is believed to be stable as of now.

Terrorist fired upon one policeman Saifullah Qadri S/o Mohd Syed Qadri, R/o Malik Saab, in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 24, 2022

Terror Attacks Continue In J&K

Constable Qadri was quickly rushed to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura, where he was later announced dead by the doctors, reported News18.

Vijay Kumar, inspector-General of Police (Kashmir range), reacted to the incident by expressing his grief over the killing of the policeman and stated that police teams have been sent to adjoining areas to track down the culprits.

This also marked the third attack on police officers this month. Previously on May 7, militants had shot dead a police officer at Aiwa bridge, near Anchar, while another one was shot dead on May 13 in Pulwama district. Furthermore, The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Uptick Of 'Hybrid' Terrorists

Reacting to this recent killing of the policeman in Srinagar, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences towards the victim and also condemn the attack and assure people that "those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished".

My thoughts are with the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of his daughter. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 24, 2022

The attack came only a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police had claimed that they had arrested five 'hybrid' terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, three of whom were reportedly were part of the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district in April.

All of these arrests were made during different police actions — two of them being held with arms and ammunition in the Srinagar on May 23. Meanwhile, the other three were from Baramulla. 'Hybrid' militants are those individuals who are not documented as terrorists; however, they are radicalised sufficiently to carry out terror attacks and then go back into their daily life.

The police have identified those arrested in Srinagar as Aamir Mushtaq Ganai alias Mussa, a resident of Khan Colony Chanpora, and Ajlan Altaf Bhat, a resident of Butpora Chanpora.

Also Read: Hats Off! Women Health Workers Walk 10 KM To Conduct Check-Ups At Tribal Village In Chhattisgarh