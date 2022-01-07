All section
Caste discrimination
​Police Arrest Bulli Bai App Mastermind Niraj Bishnoi, Admits Role; Suspended From College

Credits: Twitter (Mohammad Zubair) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

​Police Arrest Bulli Bai App 'Mastermind' Niraj Bishnoi, Admits Role; Suspended From College

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Assam,  7 Jan 2022 7:44 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-07T13:42:43+05:30check update history

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The police said the accused is the creator and the main conspirator of the Bulli Bai app and admitted his role in the crime. He also ran several Twitter handles. The family said they never heard Bishnoi having reserved opinions on any or community, and the development has shocked them.

The Delhi Police have arrested 21-year-old Niraj Bishnoi in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. DCP (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations Unit) KPS Malhotra alleged he is the creator and the main conspirator of the app on hosting platform GitHub and has admitted his role in the crime.

A resident of Assam's Jorhat, Bishnoi, is a second-year student of B.Tech (computer science) at Bhopal's Vellore Institute of Technology(VIT). After the news of his arrest came in, the college suspended him with immediate effect.

The case brought to light by a Delhi-based journalist, who was also a victim of the crime, is being unfolded with shocking details.

Creator Of Multiple Twitter Handles

Reportedly, the accused created several Twitter handles. A Hindustan Times report states that Bishnoi was operating the account @giyu94. The user had come forward on Wednesday, saying that he was the main pivot and that the police had arrested innocent people in the case.

Ordeal Of A Father

The Quint spoke to the accused's father, Dashrath Bishnoi, who encountered the police when they showed up on their doorstep on Wednesday, January 5, at around 11:00 pm. The father said that Bishnoi did not utter a word when he was being taken.

Heartbroken, Dashrath said he moved from Rajasthan to Assam for work and had spent his whole life educating and providing for his two daughters and the son.

"When the police took Niraj away, I abused him and told him that he had ruined the family name. I have no idea what is going on, but I know he didn't do anything he is accused of," he added.

Dashrath said he never heard his son having reserved opinions on any religion or community. Bishnoi had an excellent record in behavioural terms and academics, and the development has shocked the family.

Received Laptop For Being Meritorious Student

The family says he was glued to his laptop from morning till evening and used it for studies; they had no idea what was happening on a daily basis. The laptop he worked on was rewarded by the Assam government when he scored 86 percent in Class 10.

Dashrath informed that his son was acting strangely for the past few days and looked stressed."He didn't sleep on Tuesday night, and on Wednesday, he was in bed by 10 pm. Jab Police ghar aayi, mere pairo ke neeche se zameen hil gayi. No one has eaten anything at home all day today. We don't know what we are supposed to do," The Quint quoted the father.

Also Read: Padma Shri Awardee Uddhab Bharali Accused Of Raping Foster Girl, Denies Allegations; Gets Bail

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
