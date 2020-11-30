'My Body, My Business': Thousands Take To Streets In Poland Against Abortion Ban Ruling

Navya Singh
Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.
Poland's feminist organization Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) staged a protest in downtown Warsaw on Saturday, November 28, to attract public attention to the decision of Poland's Constitutional Court to criminalise abortions and to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of women's suffrage in the country.
The rallies occurred after the October 22 decision of the constitutional court to rule that "abortion due to fetal defects was unconstitutional". After the law is implemented, women in Poland will be able to legally terminate pregnancy only in case of rape or a threat to their health, Hindustan Times reported.
Protesters, including feminist communities, LGBTQ members, were seen chanting- "My body - my business!", "Legal abortion!" and other slogans criticising Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice Party that initiated the court's consideration of the issue.
The rally's participants blocked traffic in Warsaw's central streets- Jerusalem Avenue and John Paul II Avenue. In response to the honks of drivers on busy roads, the protesters shouted: "We're sorry for the inconvenience, we have a government to overthrow."
The protesters also"renamed" Roman Dmowski Square as 'Women Rights Square'.
Heavy police deployment was seen as the cops asked protesters to show their identity documents and take the situation under control.
The protests against the anti-abortion law were also seen in other cities of Poland on Saturday.
Also Read: India's COVID Tally Crosses 94-Lakh Mark, 38,772 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours: 10 Points
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.