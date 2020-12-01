'Will Defend Right To Protest': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Backs Farmers' Protests In India

In the midst of unprecedented farmers' protests in India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put out to wish Canadian citizens, particularly those of the Sikh faith, on the occasion of Gurupurab, reminding all sikhs in India that Canada "will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters".





The Canadian PM in his video said: "I would be remiss if I didn't start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We've reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together."

Reacting to the Canadian PM's comments, Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the farmers' protest is India's internal matter.

Dear @JustinTrudeau ,touched by your concern but India's internal issue is not fodder for another nation's politics.Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.

Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 1, 2020

Farmers from six states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have been protesting against centre's 'historic reforms'or the controversial farm bills.



The centre claims that the new farm laws will improve farmers' income by allowing them to sell produce anywhere in the country. However, the farmers claim that the laws could lead to the government stopping the system of buying grain at minimum support price (MSP).

Earlier, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan had tweeted: "The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right."



Politicians from Canada have been very vocal in supporting of the protesting farmers and criticising the Indian government's handling of the agitation and protests.

