PM Modi's Varanasi Office 'For Sale' On OLX, Four Arrested

An advertisement on website OLX has put up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi office on sale for Rs 7.5 crore. At least four people have been arrested in connection with the advertisement which contained details and photos of the PM's office.

The advertisement has been removed and the police have lodged an FIR into the matter, The News Minute reported. The seller has been identified as Lakshmikant Ojha.

"We received information someone has taken a photograph of the Prime Minster's office located in that Jawaharnagar colony of Bhelupur area, and uploaded it on the OLX website. Taking cognisance of the issue, an FIR was filed and an investigation was launched into the matter. The person who took the photograph has also been arrested. Further investigation is underway," SSP Varanasi Amit Pathak said in a statement issued to the media.

The OLX advertisement had listed PM Modi's Parliamentary office in Varanasi as a villa with four rooms and four bathrooms with a carpet area of 6,500 square feet. The advertisement reportedly showed the office located in Krishna Dev Nagar, however, it is located in Jawahar Nagar Extension.

Further investigations in the case are underway.



Earlier in September, several reports surfaced claiming sellers posing as army men were defrauding customers on OLX.

In August, an Indian Air Force aircraft installed on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was listed for sale on online buy/sell platform OLX for Rs 999,99,999. As soon as the information surfaced on social media, the post was taken down from the website.

Also Read: BJP Workers Booked For Unfurling 'Jai Shri Ram' Banner On Top Of Palakkad Municipality Office