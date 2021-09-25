PM Modi To Launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 On October 1: Report

A senior official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Friday, September 24, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 on October 1. It will focus on waste and sludge management.

Addressing an event of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), secretary in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Durga Shanker Mishra said the second phase of the mission will be aspirational and transform the nation.

"Two big programmes are lined up. On October 1, the prime minister will launch Swacchhh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0," said Mishra, reported Moneycontrol. He added that there has been remarkable progress in cities in the last seven years with the implementation of this mission.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) will also be launched on October 1. It aims to supply water to every household. "We will expand this mission to ensure cities become water secure. Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrut 2.0 will also be launched by the prime minister on October 1," he added.

On October 5, Mishra said, a programme 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' will be organised in Delhi to showcase the ministry's achievements over the last seven years in urban areas. The Centre will also deliberate during the two to three days day of the event on how urban areas should look like when the country completes 100 years of Independence, he added.

Rs 1.41 Lakh Crore Allocated For Swacchh Bharat 2.0

In February this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the second phase of Swacchh Bharat Mission. A sum of ₹ 1.41 lakh crore has been allocated for five years for Swacchh Bharat 2.0 scheme.

In her Budget speech, the Finance Minister said that the government would launch a mission to provide universal water supply to areas under all the 4,378 urban local bodies and the next phase of the Swacchh Bharat Mission "For further swachhta [cleanliness] of urban India, we intend to focus on complete faecal sludge management and wastewater treatment, source segregation of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic, reduction in air pollution by effectively managing waste from construction-and-demolition activities and bio-remediation of all legacy dump sites," she said, as reported by The Hindu.

After he came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 02, 2014. It had two sub-missions, the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). While Phase 1 of the mission lasted till October 2019, Phase 2 is being implemented between 2020–21 and 2024-25.

