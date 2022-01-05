All section
PM Narendra Modis Rally In Punjab Cancelled Due To Major Security Breach

Image Credits: ANI, Wikimedia 

Trending
PM Narendra Modi's Rally In Punjab Cancelled Due To 'Major Security Breach'

Punjab,  5 Jan 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Following the cancellation, CM Charanjit Singh Channi stated that PM Modi 'changed his plans' by travelling via road instead of by helicopter. Punjab's BJP president Ashwani Sharma called the protests 'state-sponsored stir.'

PM Narendra Modi's much-anticipated election rally in Punjab got cancelled due to a 'major security breach.' He was scheduled to address the public in Ferozepur on Wednesday and was to reach there after landing in Bhatinda. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the cancellation from the stage.

ANI quoted the Ministry of Home Affairs saying, "Today morning, PM landed at Bhatinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs' Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out."

Protestors Blocking The Road

This is the first time PM Narendra Modi visited the poll-bound state after the contentious farm laws were repealed. India Today states that around nine farmer unions were against his arrival, as they were waiting for the pending issues to be resolved.

According to the Hindustan Times, PM Modi was going to the National Martyrs' Memorial when the weather decided to play spoilsport. With no visibility due to rains, the convoy travelled via road. "However, around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs' Memorial, when the convoy reached the flyover, it was found that some protestors blocked the road. The PM was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," said the Home Ministry.

'Worrisome' Security Lapse

Following this, the blame game started from both ends. BJP's National President, JP Nadda, took to Twitter to lambast the Channi administration for the 'worrisome' security lapse. He added that the Punjab CM 'refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it.'



"BJP workers buses were also targetted. Police lathi-charged our workers who were on the way to the rally," News 18 quoted Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma, who called the protests a 'state-sponsored stir.'

In retaliation, CM Charanjit Channi blamed PM Modi for a 'change of plans.' He told the news publication, "There was no security lapse. PM Modi had a plan to arrive by air but came by road without informing us. I had requested protestors to clear the roads by 3 pm." Further, he added that only 700 people turned up for the rally, which could be another reason behind the 'cancellation.'

Also Read: Punjab To Erect A Memorial For Deceased Farmers During Farm Laws Agitation

