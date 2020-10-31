'Some People Were Looking For Selfish Gains In Pulwama Attack', PM Modi Slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 said that the Pakistan minister's revelations earlier this week, about the country's role in Pulwama attack in 2019, had exposed the opposition's real face.

On Thursday, October 29, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury had said: "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home)." He later told NDTV that his statement had been "misinterpreted". "Pakistan doesn't allow any terrorism, I was misinterpreted," he said.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

"Today when I was watching the parade of officers, an image emerged in my mind... this image was of Pulwama attack. The country can never forget that when India was mourning the death of its sons... some people were not a part of that grief. They were looking for selfish gain in the Pulwama attack," PM Modi said, lashing out at the opposition parties.

PM Modi made these comments while talking at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

"In the past few days, news has emerged from the neighbouring country...The way they admitted to the attack in their parliament, it has revealed the true face (of those denying the attack). The new lows they touched for political interest...the politics after Pulwama attack is a huge example of that," he said.



The Prime Minister urged these groups to not indulge in any politics and act in the interest of enemies.

"We have to always remember that the country's interests are foremost. When we will work for everyone's interests, only then the country will progress," he said.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar demanded that the Congress must "apologise to the country" for "conspiracy theories" and remarks about the attack.

Early in February this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the BJP for "security lapses" during the Pulwama attack and asking "who benefitted the most from the attack?"

