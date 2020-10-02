President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 paid tribute to national icons Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Prime Minister tweeted: "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India."

He also shared a video along with the tweet in which he spoke about the principles and values of Mahatma Gandhi, who led India's non-violent resistance movement to free the country from the British rule.

Mahatma Gandhi envisioned an "Atmanirbhar bharat" where every village is self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti.



There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.



May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India.

"Gandhiji used to say that his life was a symbol of his message. His life was an inspiration," PM Modi said in the video.

PM Modi also remembered former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm.



He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.



We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India.

Addressing the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind also appealed to people to follow the Gandhian ideals of truth and non-violence. He urged citizens to make efforts for a clean and prosperous India



President said that Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing harmony and equality in the society.

To mark the occasion, the Gujarat government has conducted a programme in which around 5 lakh women will wash their hands to spread the message of cleanliness and importance of frequently washing hands in the times of Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme will be organised under the aegis of Women & Child Development department. It was announced by senior minister of the department, Ganpat Vasava, Wednesday who said that the programme will be held at around 3,800 locations and a state-level function will be held in Gandhinagar.

Several district level programmes will be attended by several ministers.

The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, in association with the Regional Outreach Bureau (Maharashtra and Goa) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also organised a 48-day-long series of webinars, starting on October 2 and ending on Naturopathy Day (November 18).

The webinars will be on the theme 'Mahatma Gandhi– The Healer', and aim at propagating the relevance of Gandhi's thoughts on health and nutrition in the 21st century.

