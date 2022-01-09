PM Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Gobind Singh On His 355th Birth Anniversary

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. Also termed as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, the country is observing his 355th birth anniversary on 9 January. According to the Nanakshahi calendar of Sikhs, the occasion falls on different dates every year. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Sikh Guru through Twitter. He shared pictures and heartfelt greetings to the Sikh community on occasion.

Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time. pic.twitter.com/1ANjFXI1UA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

Significance In Sikh Religion

Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai and was formally established as a Sikh leader at the age of nine, becoming the tenth and final human Sikh Guru.

According to the Drik Panchang, the tenth Sikh Guru was born on the Saptami Tithi of Paush month, Shukla Paksha, 1723 Vikram Samvat. This year the tithi begins on 8 January from 10:42 am and ends on 9 January at 11:08 pm.

He was extremely popular for opposing the Mughal rule in India and leading the battle against their oppression. He is an inspiration to millions of Sikhs worldwide who preached peace and equality among all. He stood against the prevalent caste system in India and voiced against all kinds of superstitions that hindered the development of society.

Guru Gobind Singh was responsible for institutionalising Khalsa, who played a decisive role in protecting the Sikhs after his death. Before his death, he declared Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism's holy scripture in 1708.

Also Read: PM Modi's Security Breach: FIR Lodged Against 150 Unknown People In Punjab's Ferozepur​