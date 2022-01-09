All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Gobind Singh On His 355th Birth Anniversary

Image Credit- Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Gobind Singh On His 355th Birth Anniversary

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  9 Jan 2022 9:55 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Paying tributes to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his life and message give strength to millions of people.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. Also termed as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, the country is observing his 355th birth anniversary on 9 January. According to the Nanakshahi calendar of Sikhs, the occasion falls on different dates every year. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Sikh Guru through Twitter. He shared pictures and heartfelt greetings to the Sikh community on occasion.

Significance In Sikh Religion

Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai and was formally established as a Sikh leader at the age of nine, becoming the tenth and final human Sikh Guru.

According to the Drik Panchang, the tenth Sikh Guru was born on the Saptami Tithi of Paush month, Shukla Paksha, 1723 Vikram Samvat. This year the tithi begins on 8 January from 10:42 am and ends on 9 January at 11:08 pm.

He was extremely popular for opposing the Mughal rule in India and leading the battle against their oppression. He is an inspiration to millions of Sikhs worldwide who preached peace and equality among all. He stood against the prevalent caste system in India and voiced against all kinds of superstitions that hindered the development of society.

Guru Gobind Singh was responsible for institutionalising Khalsa, who played a decisive role in protecting the Sikhs after his death. Before his death, he declared Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism's holy scripture in 1708.

Also Read: PM Modi's Security Breach: FIR Lodged Against 150 Unknown People In Punjab's Ferozepur​

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Guru Gobind Singh 
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 
PM Modi 
Tribute 
355th Birth Anniversary 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X