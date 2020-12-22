'AMU Represents Mini-India', PM Modi Addresses Aligarh Muslim University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 22, said that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) represents India's culture across the world and lauded the institute's unprecedented contribution in fighting the pandemic.

PM Modi was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as he attended a programme of the varsity for the very first time.

"Getting thousands of people tested free of cost, building isolation wards and plasma banks and contributing a large amount to the PM Cares Fund shows the seriousness of fulfilling your obligations to the society," the Prime Minister said.

He said, "As a centre of excellent Islamic Research, it's also the responsibility of AMU to spread the core values and ethos of India to the world."

PM Modi also said that AMU has in the last 100 years has worked to strengthen India's relations with countries across the world.

"The research done at the varsity on Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages, research on Islamic literature gives new energy to India's cultural relations with the entire Islamic world", PM Modi said.

"We must not forget this power of diversity nor let it get weakened. We should work together to ensure that the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' grows stronger day by day in the campus of Aligarh Muslim University," he added.

PM Modi also said that the nation is on the path where every citizen would benefit from the development happening in the country without any discrimination. "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the mantra behind it," he said.

During the event, PM Modi also released a postal stamp in the presence of chancellor Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

