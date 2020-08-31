PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Becomes Most Disliked Video On BJP's YouTube Channel Amid Outrage Over NEET, JEE

Trending

"Dear PM, it was my fault that I thought you would talk about JEE-NEET. Thanks for wasting my year," one of the comments on the video read.

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   31 Aug 2020 6:02 AM GMT
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
PM Modis Mann Ki Baat Becomes Most Disliked Video On BJPs YouTube Channel Amid Outrage Over NEET, JEE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', became one of the most disliked videos on YouTube channel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30.

The video has 3.37 lakh dislikes as of Monday, August 31, 10:00 am and has been watched by 1,141,879 people.


As we searched through the comment section in the video, we saw most of the comments were related to the Centre's recent decision to conduct the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). Social media users, mostly students, had expressed their disappointment with the government's decision and called it out for playing with the future of students.

One such comment on the video read: "It is enough to show that the dislikes do not confuse the students."

"Dear PM, it was my fault that I thought you would talk about JEE-NEET. Thanks for wasting my year," another social media user wrote.






As the clamour around postponing the examinations grow louder, PM Modi chose to speak on topics including Indian breed of dogs and India's potential to become a toy manufacturing hub. PM's address to nation had no mention of the demands of students and their constant requests to the government to defer the exams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Modi saying that the students in the country wanted him to do "Pariksha Pe Charcha", but he decided to do "Khilone Pe Charcha".

Several social media users including politicians tweeted about the outrage of students over the NEET, JEE exams.

Over the past few days, several students have taken to different social media platforms urging the government to postpone the exams. Many cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while others reminded the government of the floods and incessant rains that ravaged several parts of the country.

Recently, A NEET aspirant shared a video where she questioned guidelines mentioned on the admit card that makes it mandatory for candidates to wear gloves during exams. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the candidate challenges the Ministry of Education to wear gloves for more than 20 minutes for exams as it starts sweating and causes discomfort.

Also Read: VIDEO| NEET Aspirant Challenges Education Minister To Write In Gloves For Over 20 Minutes

