President Trump Awards PM Modi 'Legion Of Merit' For Strengthening India-US Ties

President Trump on Dec 21, presented the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' to PM Modi for his leadership in strengthening strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of India as a global power.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 Dec 2020 7:50 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
President Trump Awards PM Modi Legion Of Merit For Strengthening India-US Ties

Image Credit: VtvGujarati

US President Donald Trump on Monday, December 21, presented the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in strengthening strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of India as a global power.

The highest degree Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit is given only to the Head of State or Government.

India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of PM Modi from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

President Trump "presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership," O'Brien tweeted.

In another tweet, O'Brien said that Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

