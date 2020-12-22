President Trump Awards PM Modi 'Legion Of Merit' For Strengthening India-US Ties

US President Donald Trump on Monday, December 21, presented the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in strengthening strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of India as a global power.

The highest degree Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit is given only to the Head of State or Government.

India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of PM Modi from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

"President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi." –NSA Robert C. O'Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

President Trump "presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership," O'Brien tweeted.

In another tweet, O'Brien said that Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

