Waving To No One! PM Modi's Hand Wave Inside Empty Atal Tunnel Leaves Social Media In Splits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9.02 km-long Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh on October 3. The tunnel reduces travel time between Manali and the Lahaul-Spiti valley. The tunnel is expected to provide strategic advantage to armed forces by providing year-long connectivity to border areas. T

It is also believed to be the world's longest highway tunnel above an altitude of 10,000 feet. The project is expected to boost tourism in the area and provide a quicker access to Ladakh.

As part of the inauguration ceremony of the tunnel, PM Modi took a ride in it in an open-vehicle. However, the footage of him waving in the empty tunnel left people surprised and also gathered some interesting reactions.

Netizens wanted to know who exactly was PM Modi waving at in an empty tunnel and why.

Some people love to wave to the vast emptiness in front of them😂😂pic.twitter.com/gkSQCB25QN — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) October 3, 2020





PM modi waving hand to the die-hard fans!!! pic.twitter.com/fOlEs6oJXm — Arsh Khurana (@arshkhurana) October 4, 2020

What would Modi do if he was a IPL cricket player ?



He would wave his hand at empty stadium and drop all the catches😖 pic.twitter.com/80LikPgLDn — ashok (@buddha2019) October 4, 2020









Image description: Modi walking in an empty tunnel waving at his best friend, the camera pic.twitter.com/4zAf9qPkL8 — anna (@annaverbee) October 4, 2020

This is not the first time when the Prime Minister was caught on camera waving at nobody.

PM Modi had once puzzled netizens in the past when he waved from a boat when there was no audience in Srinagar's Dal Lake.

In another instance, Modi's actions during the inauguration of Assam's Bogbhee Bridge prompted similar reactions from social media users.

Modi Wave exists. It does. Can you see an unusual character waving?! Just that there is no one down there to be waved at. That's the Modi Wave for you. pic.twitter.com/QwR0kbu2iT — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) December 26, 2018

