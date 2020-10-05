Waving To No One! PM Modi's Hand Wave Inside Empty Atal Tunnel Leaves Social Media In Splits

Navya Singh
Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9.02 km-long Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh on October 3. The tunnel reduces travel time between Manali and the Lahaul-Spiti valley. The tunnel is expected to provide strategic advantage to armed forces by providing year-long connectivity to border areas. T
It is also believed to be the world's longest highway tunnel above an altitude of 10,000 feet. The project is expected to boost tourism in the area and provide a quicker access to Ladakh.
As part of the inauguration ceremony of the tunnel, PM Modi took a ride in it in an open-vehicle. However, the footage of him waving in the empty tunnel left people surprised and also gathered some interesting reactions.
Netizens wanted to know who exactly was PM Modi waving at in an empty tunnel and why.
This is not the first time when the Prime Minister was caught on camera waving at nobody.
PM Modi had once puzzled netizens in the past when he waved from a boat when there was no audience in Srinagar's Dal Lake.
In another instance, Modi's actions during the inauguration of Assam's Bogbhee Bridge prompted similar reactions from social media users.
Also Read: "Rape Cases Can Be Stopped Only With Sanskar Not Governance": Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.