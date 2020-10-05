Trending

Waving To No One! PM Modi's Hand Wave Inside Empty Atal Tunnel Leaves Social Media In Splits

As part of the inauguration ceremony of the tunnel, PM Modi took a ride in it in an open-vehicle. However, the footage of him waving in the empty tunnel left people surprised and also gathered some interesting reactions.

The Logical Indian Crew
Himachal Pradesh   |   5 Oct 2020 9:02 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Waving To No One! PM Modis Hand Wave Inside Empty Atal Tunnel Leaves Social Media In Splits

Image Credit: Nirmalya Dutta/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9.02 km-long Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh on October 3. The tunnel reduces travel time between Manali and the Lahaul-Spiti valley. The tunnel is expected to provide strategic advantage to armed forces by providing year-long connectivity to border areas. T

It is also believed to be the world's longest highway tunnel above an altitude of 10,000 feet. The project is expected to boost tourism in the area and provide a quicker access to Ladakh.

As part of the inauguration ceremony of the tunnel, PM Modi took a ride in it in an open-vehicle. However, the footage of him waving in the empty tunnel left people surprised and also gathered some interesting reactions.

Netizens wanted to know who exactly was PM Modi waving at in an empty tunnel and why.




This is not the first time when the Prime Minister was caught on camera waving at nobody.

PM Modi had once puzzled netizens in the past when he waved from a boat when there was no audience in Srinagar's Dal Lake.

In another instance, Modi's actions during the inauguration of Assam's Bogbhee Bridge prompted similar reactions from social media users.

