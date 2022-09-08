PM-Kisan Scheme: 21 Lakh Farmers Selected In UP Found Ineligible In Probe, Says State Agriculture Minister

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, as many as 21 lakh beneficiaries selected in Uttar Pradesh (UP) have been found ineligible in a probe, Surya Pratap Shahi, state Agriculture Minister revealed on Wednesday (September 7).

He added that the state government will recover whatever amount was given to these ineligible farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme, reported NDTV.

21 Lakh Beneficiaries Found Ineligible

Under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, a total of 2.85 crore beneficiaries were selected in UP, out of which 21 lakh farmers have been found ineligible, Minister Shahi stated while interacting with media persons here.

He added that there are a lot of cases in which both husband and wife are taking the benefit of the PM-Kisan scheme. However, the recovery of the amount will be made by the UP government from the ineligible farmers.

Kisan Portal For Beneficiaries

Shahi informed that the 12th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme will be released by the end of September. He added only those farmers whose land records and on-site verification work have been uploaded on the Kisan portal will be provided with the benefit of the scheme.

Devesh Chaturvedi, the Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, said the process of uploading the details on the Kisan Portal is being carried on a war footing, and the 12th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme will be given to all eligible farmers.

He said that, as of now, the work of uploading the land records of 1.51 crore farmers had been done on the dedicated portal. Further, he appealed to the farmers to get their details uploaded to the portal as soon as possible.

What Is PM-Kisan Sceme?

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central government initiative and is fully funded by the Government of India. Under PM-Kisan, all land-holding farmer households are provided with an income supplement of Rs 6,000 per year divided into three equal payments.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, 2019, at Gorakhpur, UP, wherein he distributed the first instalment of Rs 2,000 to more than one crore farmers.

