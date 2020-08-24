Bihar: PM CARES To Fund 500-Bed COVID Care Hospitals In Patna, Muzaffarpur

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on August 24 announced that the PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) will fund the establishments of makeshift COVID care hospitals in Bihar's Patna and Muzaffarpur.

The decision to help Bihar in tackling the coronavirus pandemic has been taken in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state.

"One such 500-bed makeshift COVID Care Hospital at Bihta in Patna will open on Monday afternoon. Another 500-bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon," the PMO said in a tweet.

The 500 bed hospital at Bihta, Patna will be inaugurated today and the 500 bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon. pic.twitter.com/BUDD78qkje — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2020

PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna & Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO. This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/AAPEIDDcRc — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2020

"These hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. Each bed also has oxygen supply. The doctors and paramedical staff will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services," it said in another tweet.



On August 11, Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar had urged the Centre to provide more equipment to help the state in the battle against COVID-19 as it aimed to test one lakh people in a day and also increase the number of tests through RT- PCR.



The CM had also requested the Centre to provide 5,000 oxygen concentrators.

"We request the central government to provide two Cobas - 8000 machines, which could increase the daily tests by another 7,200. Thus, we will be able to tests 20,600 samples per day through RT- PCR. The CM also demanded the central government to provide 5,000 oxygen concentrators," CM Nitish Kumar had said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: In 15-Hour Rescue Operation, ITBP Troops Carry Injured Woman 40 Km