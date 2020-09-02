PM-CARES Received Rs 3,076 Crore In 5 Days; Congress Leader P Chidambaram Asks 'Why Donors Not Revealed?'

The PM-CARES fund for Coronavirus received 3,076 crore in five days, as per an audit statement made public by the government. The statement, however, only mentions donations between March 27, when the fund was created and March 31.

Of ₹3,076 crore, ₹3,075.85 crore was from domestic voluntary contribution and ₹39.67 lakh was received as foreign contribution.

"PM-CARES had an initial corpus of ₹2.25 lakh and the fund has also received an interest of around ₹35 lakh," the statement read.

The audit statement was uploaded on the PM-CARES fund website but the details of the domestic and foreign contributors have not been disclosed by the government in public.

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram questioned why the names of "these generous donors" were not revealed.

The auditors of PM CARES FUND have confirmed that the Fund received Rs 3076 crore in just 5 days between March 26 and 31, 2020. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

But the names of these generous donors will not be revealed. Why?



Every other NGO or Trust is obliged to reveal the names of donors contributing more than a threshold amount. Why is the PM CARES FUND exempt from this obligation? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

PM CARES FUND के ऑडिटर्स ने पुष्टि की है कि 26 से 31 मार्च, 2020 के बीच केवल 5 दिनों में फंड को 3076 करोड़ रुपये मिले। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

"Why? Every other NGO or Trust is obliged to reveal the names of donors contributing more than a threshold amount. Why is the PM CARES FUND exempt from this obligation," the senior congress leader asked.

The donee is known. The trustees of the donee are known. Why are the trustees afraid to reveal the names of the donors? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was created by the centre on March 28, 2020 to tackle any emergency situation similar to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and provide relief to those affected by it. The Prime Minister is the ex-officio chairman of the fund and the defence, home and finance ministers are ex-officio trustees.

The legal validity and the transparency of the fund has been questioned time and again by citizens and the opposition. Many have questioned why the fund is not under the audit of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Also Read: "Cannot Transfer Money From PM-CARES To Disaster Response Fund": Supreme Court

