1.75 Cr Houses Completed Under PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin Scheme, Says Govt In Rajya Sabha

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), mygov.in, Twitter/Narendra Modi

The Logical Indian Crew

Varnika Srivastava

17 March 2022 11:54 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-17T17:32:19+05:30

The Union Minister for Rural Development conveyed that the Union Cabinet had approved the extension of PMAY-G beyond March 2021 until March 2024 to complete the target of 2.95 crore houses.

The government announced on Wednesday that 2.28 crore houses had been sanctioned to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, the Union Minister for Rural Development, informed in a written reply to the upper house that under the scheme, out of the total sanctioned houses, 1.75 crores have been completed as of March 9, 2022.

Difference In Houses Sanctioned & Constructed

The union minister said, "The PMAY-G guidelines provide the construction of a house within 12 months from sanctioning the same to the beneficiary. The assistance is released to the beneficiary in a minimum of 3 instalments linked to various stages of completion like at the time of sanction, foundation, plinth, windowsill, lintel, roof, etc," quoted ANI.

Jyoti said that there would always be some difference in figures of houses sanctioned and houses built during the scheme's implementation. She explained that the difference is because the statistics of house sanction and completion are dynamic, and there remains a gap of 12 months between sanction and completion of the house.

COVID-19 Hampered Pace Of Scheme

The union minister stated that during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown, all construction activities, including PMAY-G house construction, were hampered, slowing the pace of PMAY-G house construction.

Jyoti added, "Besides, the delays are also due to delay in the release of Central & State Share from State Treasury to State Nodal Account of PMAY-G, cases of the unwillingness of beneficiaries to complete the construction, migration, the disputed succession of deceased beneficiaries, delay in allotment of land to landless beneficiaries by the States/UTs and at times those occurring on account of General/Assembly/Panchayat elections, unavailability of building materials, etc.," quoted the news agency.

Scheme Deadline Extended

She also conveyed that the Union Cabinet had approved the extension of PMAY-G beyond March 2021 until March 2024 to complete the remaining houses within the PMAY-G cumulative target of 2.95 crore houses.

