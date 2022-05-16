All section
Caste discrimination
Video Games Can Help Boost Childrens Intelligence, Says Study

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Games Can Help Boost Children's Intelligence, Says Study

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Others/World,  16 May 2022 12:16 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Children who spent an above-average time playing video games increased their intelligence more than the average, claims a study.

In a new study, researchers have said that spending more time playing video games will boost intelligence in children, which goes some way to contradict the narrative that gaming is bad for young minds. The results published in the journal Scientific Reports showed that those who played more games than the average increased their intelligence between the two measurements by approximately 2.5 IQ points more than the average.

In a report by Midday, Torkel Klingberg, a professor of cognitive neuroscience at the Department of Neuroscience at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, said, "We didn't examine the effects of screen behaviour on physical activity, sleep, wellbeing or school performance, so we can't say anything about that."

He further said that the study results support the claim that spending time in front of a screen for prolonged periods of time does not impair a child's cognitive abilities and that playing video games can play a huge part in boosting their intelligence.

How Was The Research Conducted?

To conduct the study and reach this conclusion, the researchers at Karolinska teamed up with the researchers at Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam. The research was conducted on children in the United States, and they studied the link between screen habits and intelligence overtime in over 9,000 boys and girls aged nine or ten.

The research showed that, on average, the children spent 2.5 hours a day watching TV, half an hour on social media, and 1-hour playing video games. The team noted that the results are also in line with recent research showing that intelligence is not a constant but a quality that is influenced by environmental factors. "We'll now be studying the effects of other environmental factors and how the cognitive effects relate to childhood brain development," Klingberg said.

The only limitation of the study is that the study was only conducted on children in the US, and it failed to differentiate between the different types of video games. These limitations proved to be a hindrance and made the results difficult to transfer to children in countries other than the US who have different gaming habits, as there are many types of video games in the market, with each having a different and unique experience.

Also Read: Srinagar: 'Pedal For Peace' Organised To Promote Sports Activities Among Youth

Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
Video Games 
IQ 
Intelligence 
Children 
Screen Habits 

