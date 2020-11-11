Pfizer In Talks With Government To Distribute Its COVID-19 Vaccine In India

Trending

It has been anonymously confirmed by the government officials that India is in talks with Pfizer for its messenger RNA vaccine, along with a number of other domestic and foreign developers of promising vaccine candidates

11 Nov 2020
Image Credit: Pixabay

American pharma company Pfizer is currently in talks with the government to distribute its potential vaccine for COVID-19 in India.

According to the company's spokesperson, Pfizer believes that its candidate has the potential to be an important part of India's early vaccine response, reported by LiveMint.

The spokesperson said, "We remain committed to advance our dialogue with the Government of India to make this vaccine available for use in the country."

It has been anonymously confirmed by the government officials that India is in talks with Pfizer for its messenger RNA vaccine, along with a number of other domestic and foreign developers of promising vaccine candidates.

The spokesperson also revealed that Pfizer expects to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

"If our vaccine candidate is successful, Pfizer would allocate the available doses across the countries where we have fully executed supply agreements," he said.

"We have experience working with customers in all markets and have developed comprehensive solutions to partner with countries to help in the deployment of this vaccine," he added.

For India, among the early entrants, the outcome of trials of Russia's Sputnik and University of Oxford's Covishield vaccines even as early data from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine efficacy trial spurs sentiment globally.

The interim efficacy data of both Sputnik and Covishield might be available in the next month, according to the government officials.

The government expects the Oxford vaccine to be the first off the block through its contract manufacturer, which is, Serum Institute of India.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is all set with detailed logistical plans and tools which will effectively transport the vaccine and will provide a method for its storage and continuous temperature monitoring, the spokesperson said, as reported by Moneycontrol.

