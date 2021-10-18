All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Sky High Prices! Petrol, Diesel Cost 30% More Than Jet Fuel

Image Credits: Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Sky High Prices! Petrol, Diesel Cost 30% More Than Jet Fuel

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Delhi,  18 Oct 2021 1:28 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-18T19:07:07+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The prices for petrol and diesel are continuously increasing, with the latest increase by 35 paise in the national capital. The fuel prices cost a third more than the aviation fuel used by aeroplanes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The fourth straight day for the rise of 35 paise per litre sent the petrol and diesel prices skyrocketing! Now, auto fuels cost 30 per cent more than aviation turbine fuel. The petrol prices in the national capital touched a record high of ₹105.84 and ₹111.77 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel prices in Delhi touched ₹94.57 per litre and ₹102.52 in Mumbai.

With the latest increase in the prices, petrol has reached a 100-plus mark in all state capitals, whereas diesel has crossed it in more than a dozen places, including Bengaluru, Daman and Silvassa.

16th Time Petrol Prices Have Shot Up

Petrol is most expensive in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where the price is ₹117.86 a litre and diesel for Rs 105.95. On the other hand, aviation fuel costs ₹79 in Delhi. The Indian Express reported that this was for the sixteenth time that petrol prices have shot up and the 19th time that diesel prices have risen since the end of the three-week hiatus on the revision of fuel rates. One cannot ignore that the prices of fuel change from one state to another based on the local taxes.

India Is A Net Importer of Fuel

The international benchmark in the fuel market, Brent crude, is trading at US$ 84.8 per barrel for the first time in seven years. The price for the same quantity a month ago was US$73.51. In India, fuel prices vary much like the international rates because it is a net importer of fuel. Since September 28, the fuel prices have risen by ₹5.95 per litre, and petrol prices have shot up by ₹4.65 per litre. Between May 4 and July 11, petrol prices have increased by ₹11.44 per litre and ₹9.14.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Woman Riding In Scooty Forced To Take Off Hijab, Alleged Of Defaming Muslim Community

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
petrol prices 
Diesel price 
Aviation fuel 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X