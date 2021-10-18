Sky High Prices! Petrol, Diesel Cost 30% More Than Jet Fuel

The fourth straight day for the rise of 35 paise per litre sent the petrol and diesel prices skyrocketing! Now, auto fuels cost 30 per cent more than aviation turbine fuel. The petrol prices in the national capital touched a record high of ₹105.84 and ₹111.77 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel prices in Delhi touched ₹94.57 per litre and ₹102.52 in Mumbai.

With the latest increase in the prices, petrol has reached a 100-plus mark in all state capitals, whereas diesel has crossed it in more than a dozen places, including Bengaluru, Daman and Silvassa.

16th Time Petrol Prices Have Shot Up

Petrol is most expensive in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where the price is ₹117.86 a litre and diesel for Rs 105.95. On the other hand, aviation fuel costs ₹79 in Delhi. The Indian Express reported that this was for the sixteenth time that petrol prices have shot up and the 19th time that diesel prices have risen since the end of the three-week hiatus on the revision of fuel rates. One cannot ignore that the prices of fuel change from one state to another based on the local taxes.

India Is A Net Importer of Fuel

The international benchmark in the fuel market, Brent crude, is trading at US$ 84.8 per barrel for the first time in seven years. The price for the same quantity a month ago was US$73.51. In India, fuel prices vary much like the international rates because it is a net importer of fuel. Since September 28, the fuel prices have risen by ₹5.95 per litre, and petrol prices have shot up by ₹4.65 per litre. Between May 4 and July 11, petrol prices have increased by ₹11.44 per litre and ₹9.14.

