Caste discrimination
Jammu & Kashmir: Pet Dogs Frantic Barks Save Family From Being Wiped Out In Rajouri Terror Attack

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Wikipedia (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Jammu & Kashmir: Pet Dog's Frantic Barks Save Family From Being Wiped Out In Rajouri Terror Attack

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Jammu and Kashmir,  7 Jan 2023 4:51 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The Rajouri terror attacks, which claimed four lives and left six severely injured, saw a few families escape danger due to the alertness shown by a pet dog. At least 3 families in the neighbourhood were saved from the attacks due to Michael's alertness.

The once peaceful village of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir is now brimming with fear as cases of targeted killings, communal disturbances, and terror attacks become common with every passing day. The residents continue to live on alert to ensure they don't fall prey to the attacks. The recent firing incident reported on January 1 claimed the lives of four members of the minority community and left six severely injured.

However, at least three families in the neighbourhood were saved from the attacks due to the alertness of a pet dog in the locality.

Saved By A Bark

The Rajouri attack saw terrorists indiscriminately shooting at houses in the Upper Dangri village on January 1. The family of Nirmal Devi, living in the neighbourhood, escaped at hair's length due to the warning their pet dog sent across. Micheal, their pet, barked at a high pitch, alerting Devi and her granddaughter of a possible intruder.

A report by NDTV quoted the woman saying, "My granddaughter told me that Michael never barks at a high pitch unless there is some danger." Having noticed his unusual behaviour, the family stepped out to check if anything was wrong. Even the neighbours were alerted soon over the pet's barks and acted upon it quickly. Devi, upon inspecting outside, saw the terrorists enter the premises and heard the rattle of AK rifles. It was this way that the dog alarmed the residents of the impending danger.

A Close Call That Will Be Remembered

Nirmal Devi, who soon noticed the terrorists, locked the main gates and bolted to the room to lock her family and herself to safety. By then, the terrorists had entered the premises and were under the impression that no one was home. According to Devi, they fired at the television and left without entering the rooms. However, the terrorists attempted to fire Micheal for foiling their plan but it managed to escape unhurt, but the bullet marks on the gate remain as a grim reminder of the night.

Nirmal Devi believes that it was the presence of mind shown by Micheal that is responsible for many lives saved amidst the terror attack.

Also Read: J&K: Three Soldiers Killed, Two Terrorists Gunned Down In Suicide Attack At Rajouri Army Base

Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
