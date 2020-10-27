Pakistan: Seven Dead, Over 70 Injured In Blast In Peshawar Madrassa

Trending

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   27 Oct 2020 5:49 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: Prabhasakshi

At least seven people were killed and 70 others injured in an explosion that ripped through Peshawar in Pakistan on Tuesday, October 27, morning.

The blast was reported at a madrassa in Dir Colony.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, however, initial reports suggest that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion.

"The blast took place in a seminary during a Quran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary," Waqar Azim, a senior police official said.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim said that seven dead bodies and 70 injured have been brought to the facility.

He said that the injured were being provided with immediate medical care and the hospital's director was present at the emergency ward. An emergency had also been declared at the medical facility, he added.

The area has been cordoned off and police teams are collecting evidence, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman said.

Nearly one month back, five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The explosion had taken place in a market near the Kabul river.

Karnataka: Family Of Matryed Soldier Harassed, Threatened By Panchayat Member

