Caste discrimination
Supreme Court Frees Perarivalan After 31 Years In Rajiv Gandhis Assassination Case

Image Credit: ABPLive, Wikipedia

Trending
Supreme Court 'Frees' Perarivalan After 31 Years In Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination Case

India,  18 May 2022 7:20 AM GMT

Perarivalan was 19 years old in 1991 when he was arrested for buying two 9-volt batteries used in the bomb to assassinate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Supreme Court had commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment in 2014.

Today, the Supreme Court granted bail to AG Perarivalan, one of the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts. The Bench comprising of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict had already spent over 30 years in jail and that his conduct inside the prison and during the parole had been satisfactory. Perarivalan was 19-years-old during the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and had been accused of buying two 9-volt batteries used in the bomb used to assassinate Gandhi.

Sentenced To Death Under TADA in 1998

In 1998, he was sentenced to death under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act of 1987. However, the Supreme Court upheld the decision the following year, and Perarivalan's death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 2014, The Indian Express reported.

In 2015, Perarivalan had submitted a plea to the Tamil Nadu Governor appealing for a release under Article 161. However, after no reply from the governor's end, Perarivalan approached the Apex Court. After his release, Perarivalan said that "my mother's struggle for 31 years has finally paid off".

Perarivalan Completed Higher Studies In Prison

Amongst the other accused of the former Prime Minister's assassination were V Sriharan alias Murugan, his wife Nalini, Santhan, Jayakumar, P Ravichandran, and Robert Payas. According to reports, Perarivalan had taken Sivarasan to a motor shop just days before Gandhi's assassination and had bought a motorcycle in his name but given the wrong address.

The accused has spent the last three decades in the Puzhar and Vellore Central jails and had used all his time to complete his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Moreover, Perarivalan has over 8 Diplomas to his name that he earned while serving his prison time.

Also Read: Setting Example For Inclusivity: Madurai City Corporation Sets Up Restrooms For Third Gender

