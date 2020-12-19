Bihar: Man Thrashed, Lynched To Death Over Cattle Theft Suspicion In Patna

A 32-year-old man in Bihar's Patna was lynched to death by a mob over suspicion of cattle theft on Wednesday, December 16. The police arrested all the accused immediately after the incident.

The incident took place in Phulwarisharif near Patna on Wednesday. At least six people who were named in the complaint have been arrested, the police said.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Alamgir, was beaten up after he was seen untying a buffalo from a cattle shed at around 3 am. According to some locals, the deceased was caught stealing a buffalo by Srikant Rai, a local resident, who runs a cattle shelter.

Rai alerted other locals around 4.00 am on Wednesday, after which other villagers rushed to the spot and caught hold of Alamgir. Another person who was with Alamgir somehow managed to escape.

The victim was allegedly thrashed for hours until the police reached the spot and rescued him.

Alamgir died on Wednesday afternoon at hospital.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 had spoken about a sudden spike in attacks by cow vigilante groups over three years. The PM had said that "killing people out of devotion for cows is not acceptable."

