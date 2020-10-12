Parle Refuses To Advertise On News Channels That Promote 'Toxic Content', Twitter Welcomes Move

Parle Products, the maker of Parle-G biscuits, has announced that they will not advertise their products on Indian media channels that promote toxic or aggressive content. Following the announcement by Parle, #ParleG has been trending on Twitter with netizens hailing the brand for being "socially responsible."

According to a LiveMint report, senior category head of Parle Krishnarao Buddha said that the "company will refuse to advertise on news channels which are toxic or involved in the alleged TRP scam".



He said that the company is in talks with advertisers so that they can together put curbs on advertising on such channels and send a clear message.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing debate on manipulated or rigged Television Rating Points (TRP) by some TV channels. Last week, the Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a 'false TRP racket', where households were paid to keep channels switched on the entire day and boost the TRPs for certain channels.

The Mumbai police, which busted the TRP racket, has arrested owners of two Marathi channels.

Recently, noted industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said that his company Bajaj Auto has blacklisted three channels for advertisements as the company does not endorse toxicity and hate-mongering in the society.

'Our brand would never be associated with anything that we feel is, beyond reasonable doubt, a source of toxicity in our society' says Managing Director of @bajaj_ltd Rajiv Bajaj in a conversation with @ShereenBhan. #FakeTRP #FakeTRPScam pic.twitter.com/A3gESXUFI4 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) October 8, 2020

The recent announcement by Parle was welcomed and supported on social media.



Parle Products, the maker of #ParleG biscuits, said the company will not advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic content.



Rajiv Bajaj of @bajaj_ltd has blacklisted 3 channels for advertising.



Way to go! @StopFundingHate @newslaundry @zoo_bear https://t.co/djQEJBMVHw — Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) October 11, 2020



That's the way!

You have a permanent customer in me and my family! #ParleG #Bajaj https://t.co/8dCWw0GaCw — Sayema (@_sayema) October 11, 2020



MAD RESECT FOR #ParleG



It has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content.



How nice it would be if more companies would start thinking about the country and stop funding this as$hole media



Let's hit them where it hurts



G for Genius 👍 pic.twitter.com/MTqrmW3caj — What is this behavior Anoooooooooooop 🙄 (@theexwhogothot) October 12, 2020



Let me endorse #ParleG and Platina as socially responsible brands! https://t.co/wi93lqNP0J — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) October 12, 2020

Financing #Fakenews, hatchet jobs, sleaze, toxic content.

Funding hate, intolerance, daily provocations and incitements.

Not the brand association any company/product can afford to have!



Kudos to #ParleG #Bajaj for taking the lead to say No.#Amul: will you too #StopFundingHate? https://t.co/f7cih9RWBi — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) October 11, 2020





Also Read: 'Won't Endorse Toxicity': Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj Says No To Advertising On Channels That Spread Hate