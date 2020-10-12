Parle Refuses To Advertise On News Channels That Promote 'Toxic Content', Twitter Welcomes Move

Navya Singh
Parle Products, the maker of Parle-G biscuits, has announced that they will not advertise their products on Indian media channels that promote toxic or aggressive content. Following the announcement by Parle, #ParleG has been trending on Twitter with netizens hailing the brand for being "socially responsible."
He said that the company is in talks with advertisers so that they can together put curbs on advertising on such channels and send a clear message.
The announcement comes amid an ongoing debate on manipulated or rigged Television Rating Points (TRP) by some TV channels. Last week, the Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a 'false TRP racket', where households were paid to keep channels switched on the entire day and boost the TRPs for certain channels.
The Mumbai police, which busted the TRP racket, has arrested owners of two Marathi channels.
Recently, noted industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said that his company Bajaj Auto has blacklisted three channels for advertisements as the company does not endorse toxicity and hate-mongering in the society.
The recent announcement by Parle was welcomed and supported on social media.
