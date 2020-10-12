Trending

Parle Refuses To Advertise On News Channels That Promote 'Toxic Content', Twitter Welcomes Move

Following the announcement by Parle, #ParleG has been trending on Twitter with netizens hailing the brand for being "socially responsible."

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   12 Oct 2020 7:43 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-12T15:52:38+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Parle Refuses To Advertise On News Channels That Promote Toxic Content, Twitter Welcomes Move

Image Credit: The Pigeon Express

Parle Products, the maker of Parle-G biscuits, has announced that they will not advertise their products on Indian media channels that promote toxic or aggressive content. Following the announcement by Parle, #ParleG has been trending on Twitter with netizens hailing the brand for being "socially responsible."

According to a LiveMint report, senior category head of Parle Krishnarao Buddha said that the "company will refuse to advertise on news channels which are toxic or involved in the alleged TRP scam".

He said that the company is in talks with advertisers so that they can together put curbs on advertising on such channels and send a clear message.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing debate on manipulated or rigged Television Rating Points (TRP) by some TV channels. Last week, the Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a 'false TRP racket', where households were paid to keep channels switched on the entire day and boost the TRPs for certain channels.

The Mumbai police, which busted the TRP racket, has arrested owners of two Marathi channels.

Recently, noted industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said that his company Bajaj Auto has blacklisted three channels for advertisements as the company does not endorse toxicity and hate-mongering in the society.

The recent announcement by Parle was welcomed and supported on social media.





Also Read: 'Won't Endorse Toxicity': Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj Says No To Advertising On Channels That Spread Hate

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian