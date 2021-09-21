All section
Prompt Action! Pankaja Munde Tweets About Poor Condition Of Highway, Gadkari Orders Probe

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Prompt Action! Pankaja Munde Tweets About Poor Condition Of Highway, Gadkari Orders Probe

Maharashtra,  21 Sep 2021 11:23 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Gadkari's office responded by saying, "Nitin Gadkari directed concerned officials to take stern action against the contractor, and all damaged panels shall be replaced at the earliest".

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday, September 20, received a Twitter complaint about poor road construction from one of his party's colleagues BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde. He acted swiftly and ordered stern action against the contractor within 24 hours of the complaint.

Munde complained about substandard work on the Paithan Pandharpur National Highway

Gadkari Orders Action

Taking immediate note of the complaint, Gadkari ordered action into the matter. Gadkari's office also responded by saying, "Nitin Gadkari directed concerned officials to take stern action against the contractor, and all damaged panels shall be replaced at the earliest," as per The Indian Express.

The incident, however, has raised eyebrows. " A senior BJP functionary said, "Ideally, it would have been better if Munde had personally informed Gadkari about the road work."

Pankaja is the daughter of the late Gopinath Munde, who is considered to be one of BJP's most influential Other Backward Caste (OBC) leaders, who helped build the party in Maharashtra. After her father's death, Pankaja has been fighting to retain his legacy in state politics.

Recently, Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that total borrowings of the National Highways Authority of India increased to ₹3,06,704 crore at the end of March this year from ₹74,742 crore in March 2017. While noting that investments in the infrastructure sector will create employment and accelerate the country's economic growth, Gadkari said, "We (NHAI and the ministry) are working on projects worth lakhs of crores".

Also Read: 'Dekho Apna Desh': IRCTC Launches India's First Indigenous Luxury Cruise Liner With Restaurant, Gym




