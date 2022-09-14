Pakistan Floods: Temple In Balochistan Provides Food, Shelter To Flood-Affected People

While millions of Pakistanis are stranded and displaced by the catastrophic floods, a Hindu temple in a tiny village in Balochistan province is providing food and shelter to about 200 to 300 flood-hit people, mostly Muslims. The Baba Madhodas Mandir in Jalal Khan village in the Kachhi district, perched on high ground, has remained relatively safe from the floodwaters and serves as a refuge for flood-affected people.

Due to inundation in the Nari, Bolan, and Lehri rivers, the village was cut off from the rest of the province, leaving the residents to fend for themselves. However, the local Hindu community welcomed flood victims and their livestock into the temple, reported The Dawn.

Locals' View On Baba Madhodas

According to locals, Baba Madhodas was a pre-partition Hindu saint revered by both Muslims and Hindus in the region. Iltaf Buzdar, a frequent visitor to the village from Bhag Nari tehsil, believes that Baba Madhodas used to travel on a camel.

According to tales narrated by his parents, Buzdar claims that the saint crossed religious borders and that he would consider people using the lens of humanity instead of their caste and creed.

The people who sought safety there said they owe the locals for helping and giving them food and shelter during this challenging time. As per the locals, the residents' centuries-old custom of showing compassion and religious harmony to flood refugees included opening the temple to them.

Temple Giving Food & Shelter To Flood-Affected People

Rattan Kumar, a 55-year-old trader from the Bhag Nari tehsil, is the current incharge of the temple. He said the temple has more than 100 apartments because many pilgrims from all around Balochistan and Sindh come here yearly.

Rattan's son, Sawan Kumar, claimed that while the flooding harmed a few rooms, the building as a whole was secure, reported NDTV.

Israr Mugheri, a doctor in Jalal Khan village, who has established a medical camp inside the temple, said Hindus, in addition to locals, have also harboured goats, sheep, and other animals. Local Hindus made statements over the loudspeaker urging Muslims to flee to the temple for safety.

Over 33 million people have been forced to flee their homes due to floods that have submerged a third of Pakistan, destroyed crops, and claimed nearly 1,400 lives.

The UN Chief's Plea For Flood Relief

United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres, on Saturday (September 10), urged the international community to intensify efforts to support Pakistan's flood-devastated reconstruction of resilient communities and infrastructure to withstand future calamities.

The UN requested USD 160 million in aid for Pakistan last week. Additionally, the US has disclosed an additional 20 million USD in financial support for flood relief.

Also Read: Hats-Off! Internet Lauds Cop For Assists Specially-Abled Man On Train In Tamil Nadu