Monsoon Floods Wreak Havoc In Pakistan As Death Toll Crosses 1000, 'Very High' Level Warning Issued

Severe rains and the monsoon flooding since mid-June continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan, taking the death toll to more than 1,000 people, officials said on Sunday (August 28).

As of now, the monster monsoon in the neighbouring country has killed at least 1,033 people, including 348 children, and left 1,527 more injured, according to the recent figures released by Pak's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

More Than 33 Million People Affected

The heavy downpour is said to have affected more than 33 million people and continues to scourge parts of Pakistan, with at least 110 districts being hit by the floods. A total of 72 districts in the country have been declared calamity hit as it grapples with its worst natural disasters in over a decade, according to Geo News.

A total of 949,858 houses have been ruined in overflows, out of which 287,412 have been entirely damaged while 662,446 homes have been partially destroyed. More than 700,000 livestock has also died in flood-related incidents, reported Hindustan Times.

Warning Issued & Rescue Services On Alert

Pak's Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) issued a warning on Saturday (August 27) that very high and above-level flooding is expected to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during the next 24 hours. Further, River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma are also likely to reach high flood levels during the next 24 to 48 hours.

All Pakistan ministries and departments concerned, PDMAs, respective DDMAs, and municipal and city administrations were recommended to maintain an enhanced alert level and monitor developing situations to lower response times.

The department has also advised all civic agencies and rescue services, including Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and Civil Defense, to stay alert and ensure the availability of personnel and equipment in at-risk areas during the forecasted period.

